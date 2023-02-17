Have someplace elegant and neat to stash your small everyday carry items so you’ll know exactly where to find them each time you go out. This way you won’t have to rummage around your bag or areas in your room looking for your car keys, wallet, or whatnot. When it comes to having a place to organize your items, then The James Brand has got a selection of holders including the Cambrod Tray Set, made by the Cambro company in California.

The James Brand is all about keeping things tidy and organized so you have peace of mind knowing where you put your things. This set offers a designated space for your daily on-the-go essentials so everything is always in its place and ready to grab and go when you need it.

TJB’s Cambro Tray Set includes stackable trays in large and small sizes. The large size comes in tesselated gray color, has a depth of 16mm, measures 8″ x 10″, and weighs 175g. Meanwhile, the black small tray has a depth of 11mm, measures 5″ x 7″, and weighs 94g.

They are made from high-quality fiberglass-reinforced polymer and designed to withstand daily wear and tear. They are durable, scratch-resistant, and dishwasher-safe in case you feel the need to thoroughly clean them.

Best of all, TJB’s Cambro Tray Set is lightweight, easy to clean, and looks good placed on just about any flat surface with its sleek and elegant design. They would look attractive on a nightstand, on a console table by the door, on a dresser top, or any other place in your home where they are easily accessible.

Images courtesy of The James Brand