Whiskey enthusiasts are drinking good this 2024. It seems a common theme among distilleries this year is experimentation. Although messing with the established entails a huge risk, shaking up the scene can also lead to unexpected success. This time, we have some fresh from The Glenlivet guaranteed to tantalize the senses. They’re calling it the Caskmakers and for a good reason.

To make the popular spirit, a distillery follows an established recipe and the best ingredients available. However, everybody knows what allows it to develop a distinct character is age and the container that housed it. For this venture, the award-winning Speyside group crafted something special to endow the single malt whiskey with a unique profile.

Caskmakers — as explained by The Glenlivet’s press release — is called such courtesy of the wood used for its maturation period. The process involved freshly charred European oak barrels and Pernod Ricard ex-sherry casks from Jerez, Spain. These were broken down and reassembled and filled with Scotch.

“With The Glenlivet Caskmakers, Masters of their craft have come together to take the whisky experience to a new level: perfectly crafting two casks into one, a new feat of caskmaking.” A truly original cask, for a taste borne of the highest craft and worthy of the quality of The Glenlivet Single Malt Whisky,” reads the product page.

The tasting notes listed include aromas of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, honey, and ripe pears. Each sip then unveils flavors of charred pineapple, dried fruits, sweet plums, bonfire smoke, and toasted oak. The Glenlivet describes the finish as “sweet, rich, and spicy.” The Caskmakers are exclusively available at airports across the globe.

Images courtesy of The Glenlivet