Having recently watched and enjoyed the movie Project Hail Mary, we can’t help but notice a slight resemblance between the Tetra and many of Rocky’s constructs. While the alien material dubbed “xenonite” does not exist in the real world, the frame’s design makes it extremely durable.

As the first-ever Kickstarter project by Analog Machine Works, it sets a modest goal of only $10,000 USD. As of our writing, the 24 backers have already pledged a total of $52,780, which is a good sign. If you’re still interested after reading this article, there’s still 21 days to go before the crowdfunding campaign ends.

For the geometry whizzes out there, what makes the spaceframe chassis of this two-wheeler so formidable is a tetrahedron. “The inherent rigidity of these structures make tetrahedrons a common feature of spaceframes. But we haven’t yet seen these shapes used in folding bike frames… until now,” reads the press materials.

Unfolded, the Tetra measures 44.9 inches long, but shrinks into a compact footprint of only 27.5 inches long and 27.5 inches high. It can support riders between the heights of 5’1″ to 6’6″ and a maximum weight of 242 lbs. The chassis is chrome-molybdenum steel, while aluminum makes up the handlebars.

An adjustable hydraulic shock system keeps everything smooth. The proprietary wheelset comes with Shimano disc brakes and Schwalbe Marathon tires. Each Tetra includes a 48T custom crankset, Shimano 11-25T 9-speed sprocket, and an L-TWOO derailleur

“At its core, Tetra is a precise hinge arrangement that requires powerful moving parts. The tubular space-frame structure was essential to bringing this vision to life,” writes Analog Machine Works. There’s still time to grab one or two for your future cycling sessions.

Images courtesy of Analog Machine Works