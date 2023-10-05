This remarkable Big Sur, California, home called Taktsang Big Sur, was built by San Francisco contractor Richard Clements in the mid 1960s. His inspiration? the Paro Taktsang Monastery in Bhutan, one of the most famous cliff-hanging structures in the world. So it’s no surprise that this resort-turned-dwelling also sits atop a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The property, which Clements originally built as a hotel that never came to be, spans 3,635 square feet and features two-bed and two-bath. It is anchored by four angled, two-story concrete pillars that rise from an ultra-thick concrete floor, lending it an appearance of a “sculpture as much as it is a geotechnical marvel.” It has a lobby that seems to have grown out from within the rocky overlook.

Taktsang Big Sur is constructed out of steel, wood, glass, and stone with full-height glass walls encircling the home for 240-degree views of the rocky California coastline and Pacific Ocean. Inside, organic materials define the finishings including the double-height stone fireplace with a loft level above in the main living area, stone floors across the home, and large skylights and timber trusses on the ceiling.

One of the bedrooms is placed in the lofted area with the bed directly under a skylight. The second level also hosts the kitchen and dining area. An outdoor staircase bridges the house to the upper garden parcel and an amphitheater that overlooks the cliff. This parcel can also be used for a secondary structure or guest house.

Meanwhile, on the south side is a freshwater stream running below the house and an adjacent redwood canyon. Aside from the impressive setting, Taktsang Big Sur has a meditation cave and sunken tub in the master wing. The home is currently on the market for $25,000,000.

Images courtesy of Compass