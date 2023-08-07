TAG Heuer always has close ties in the thrilling world of racing and its many forms. One of its popular series that embodies the spirit of competition is the Carrera. In fact, one of its most recent drops – the Skipper – was a contemporary take on a timepiece with nautical elements. If you prefer a more geometric outline, then perhaps the Monaco Racing Blue is a solid pick.

As we pointed out before, most of the watches in the market are round. It’s all a matter of personal preference, but some folks find square-shaped cases more appealing. Most of us here usually go for the rugged models supplied by Bell & Ross, yet those by TAG Heuer are just as stylish. In fact, its latest limited-edition release is fashionably sporty.

The Monaco Racing Blue is presented in a 39 mm titanium case which frames sapphire crystals on both ends. The dial itself is quadrangular and flaunts a dazzling brushed sunray finish. Applied baton hour markers are arranged horizontally and just outside the perimeter of the printed minute track.

Its grayish backdrop is contrasted by electric blue dots, lime-yellow accents, and blue sub-dials. Keep track of the date via the aperture at 6 o’clock. The chronograph runs on TAG Heuer’s Caliber 11 Automatic with a 40-hour power reserve. The exhibition case back provides a viewing window for the movement’s rotor and other articulating components.

Instead of the typical configuration, the crown is located on the left side, while the chronograph pushers remain on the right. Rounding out its distinctive design is the blue leather rally strap with a folding clasp closure. Reference number CAW218C.FC6548 retails for $9,200. Only 1,000 examples of the Monaco Racing Blue are slated for distribution.

