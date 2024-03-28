LEGO bricks are great to have around the house or office, especially when creativity or boredom strikes. The Danish company has perfected the formula for interconnecting pegs that can form into anything we can think of. Although there are alternatives in the market, none can come close to its ingenuity. Nonetheless, it only encourages others to try something new like this Souper Connect.

Also fabricated out of plastic, these blocks oddly resemble the human form. If you look closely each cube features elongated pegs arranged to represent a head, two arms, and two legs. Units attach via a precision-cut octagonal hole in the middle. Perhaps this was an intentional element to denote the emptiness of each person when they have no companion.

As indicated by Souper Studio, the Souper Connect is defined as “the human building block” and we believe it’s spot on. Biologists, on the other hand, might argue that it is the cell, but they should get the gist of this concept. As much as we want to completely elaborate on what this brings to the table, information is extremely limited as of this writing.

The crowdfunding project is slated to launch on March 28, 2024. We checked the Souper Connect Kickstarter page and all we got was the description that reads, “a modular human-shaped block that can interlock and connect in endless ways.” Hence, it’s safe to say that this is another attempt to take on LEGO.

Honestly, the Danish toymaker is already a household name, yet it’s always awesome to see unique systems like the Souper Connect. Meanwhile, the official website only tells us the material used is polypropylene (PP), while each piece measures 49 mm x 63 mm x 21 mm and weighs about 0.35 ounces.

Images courtesy of Souper Studio