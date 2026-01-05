The SlimJim from SOG was already thin enough (about the same thickness as a pack of gum) and operates fluidly. But SOG further refined it to make it even more user-friendly and efficient. The updated version, the SlimJim 2.0, features an enhanced assisted-opening mechanism for faster and more reliable blade deployment.

SOG’s patented Assisted Technology (SAT) deploys the 3.18-inch-long blade with lightning-quick precision ideal for one-handed operation. The blade deploys via ambidextrous thumb studs, while the lockback design secures it in place during use. The inclusion of a spring-loaded assisted-opening mechanism in this folder is a remarkable feat, considering its size.

The SlimJim 2.0 clocks at an overall length of 7.4″ (4.22″ when closed) and weighs 2.4 oz. With its stonewashed straight-edged clip point blade, the knife measures just 0.18″ thick, making it the slimmest assisted-opening knife on the market. Its slim design also makes it a lightweight EDC knife that easily slips into the pocket.

It’s slender yet still feels solid in the hands thanks to its robust and rugged construction. SOG equipped version 2.0 with a 420 stainless steel handle for excellent corrosion resistance and hardness. Plus, the bead-blasted finish on the handle ensures it can withstand everyday use and abuse.

Moreover, the SlimJim 2.0 features AUS-8 blade steel, a popular Japanese stainless steel known for its toughness, excellent corrosion resistance, and ease of sharpening. SOG also gave this version sleek, modern lines and ergonomic contours for a more intuitive grip and effortless control. This knife looks dauntingly handsome and features a low-profile, deep-carry, reversible pocket clip for convenient and effortless access any time.

