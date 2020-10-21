There’s nothing like a good campfire and a warm outdoor blanket to chase the night chill away. The only danger with this combo though is it becomes a fire hazard. Not unless you have the Snowpeak x Rumpl Nanoloft Takibi Blanket.

Snowpeak collaborated with technical blanket experts Rumpl to create this limited-edition blanket that invites the warmth in but keeps the fire out. Its construction of fire-resistant recycled FR ripstop fabric and Rumpl’s proprietary NanoLoft insulation gives you unparalleled protection from the cold. The NanoLoft insulation is characterized by tiny circular clusters that mimic the properties of down.

Moreover, the Snowpeak x Rumpl Nanoloft Takibi Blanket gives another level of comfort. Its top shell has a DWR finish and acrylic coating (96% Polyester, 4% Aramid) to keep you dry in wet conditions.

Outside of its technical side, this blanket looks comfy enough already at first glance. It features fluid gridded quilting and an ultrasoft hand. Its shell bottom provides additional warmth with its construction of 100 percent post-consumer recycled 20D nylon insulation. Drape it around your shoulders or use Rumpl’s classic cape clip so you can wrap it around your body for a secure hold.

The Snowpeak x Rumpl Nanoloft Takibi Blanket is easy to stow away and bring along during your outdoor adventures. Simply roll it when not in use and secure with the added buckle system. It also comes with a strap made from nylon with aluminum hardware. This outdoor gear is also light at just 1.7 pounds and compact when packed down (14” L x 6” W) and wide enough to warm your body at a size of 70” L x 50” W.

Images courtesy of Snowpeak