Swiss-made watches are hailed as some of the best in the world, but there are brands out there that are equally held in high regard by collectors. If you like to shop for a timepiece built stateside, most people are surprised to learn that there are plenty of options available. For example, the Mechanic by Shinola is an elegant accessory to consider.

There are four references in total marketed in the series: 20235330-sdt-011334165, 20273242-sdt-014642315, 20273244-sdt-014642267, and 20273243-sdt-014642311. As always, the Detroit, Michigan-based group is not fond of overselling these as luxury-grade hardware.

However, what they do guarantee is craftsmanship, reliability, and quality. All SKUs in the Mechanic lineup are presented in 39 mm x 12.5 mm rounded square stainless steel cases. The durable metal also finds its way on the case middle, case back, crown, lugs, and pin buckle closure.

Only one variant in the collection flaunts a PVD khaki treatment to give it a slightly golden luster. Once again, Shinola shows us how a minimalistic motif can become an attractive selling point. The eye-catching appeal stems from the combination of brushed and polished surfaces, in addition to constrasting colors between the domed dial, hands, and indices.

All of these sit below a boxed sapphire crystal. Once again, we can say this model is simple yet distinctly classy. Meanwhile, owners can always view the intricate components of its SW210-1 manual movement in motion via the exhibition window framed by the metal case back etched with its serial number.

Shinola says the Swiss-crafted caliber lasts up to 42 hours when fully wound. Every Mechanic timekeeping instrument is paired with a quick-release leather strap as standard. Nevertheless, you can always shop for official alternatives such as metal bracelets, canvas, nylon, rubber, and alligator leather for that personal touch.

Images courtesy of Shinola