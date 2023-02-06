Apple pulled off a surprise announcement for the new MacBook models outfitted with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The reveal was made just ahead of Samsung’s first 2023 Unpacked event to showcase the Galaxy S23 series. Aside from the smartphones, the company also unveiled the Galaxy Book3 series available in four variants.

Depending on the type of work you handle on a daily basis there is a machine ideal for almost any task. Those who prefer to stay with MacOS need not make the jump here, but the rest who prefer Windows now have awesome options to splurge on.

Moreover, with the right configuration, PC gaming is likewise at the tip of your fingers. Leading the pack is the Galaxy Book3 Ultra sporting a 16” 3K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Processors include a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 or Core i9 and 512 GB or 1 TB internal storage.

Game on the go and more with either an RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 GPU. Next are the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. The former is your typical clamshell notebook, while the latter is a 2-in-1 laptop. Specs-wise, it matches the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra but does not come with a GPU.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 uses a 16” 3K AMOLED touchscreen and is S Pen compatible, while the Galaxy Book3 Pro screen sizes range from 14” to 16” with no touch capability. Finally, for the entry-level tier, we have the Galaxy Book3 360. Its technical specifications are on par with the rest of the lineup. However, it ships with either a 13.3” or 15.6” FHD AMOLED display with S Pen support.

Images courtesy of Samsung