The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 is now in full swing. The annual expo in Las Vegas, Nevada showcases the latest tech we can expect to drop soon or in the years to follow. Samsung is becoming a major player in the gaming scene, especially with its displays. PC gamers are in for an awesome experience with the newest Odyssey monitors.

There are two models under the South Korean group’s gaming display category. There’s the Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey OLED G9. The other duo includes the ViewFinity S9 and the Smart Monitor M8. Nevertheless, let’s check out what the former two have in store for gamers in general. These are nothing like the Odyssey Ark.

If you prefer aspect ratios of 16:9 or 4:3, then it’s better to check out something else. However, the latest ones are ideal when users demand an ultrawide field of view for even more immersive visuals. The Odyssey Neo G9 features a 1000R curved 57” panel that uses quantum mini LED technology.

With a resolution of 7,680 x 2,160 and a 32:9 aspect ratio, you can enjoy details regular monitors cannot deliver. The screen is matte to minimize reflections. Samsung notes “it also boasts the world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4.” The refresh rate is at 240 Hz for buttery smooth on-screen action.

Next up is the Odyssey OLED G9, which is great for users who demand vibrant images on their monitors. It’s designed with a 1800R 49” curved display with a 32:0 aspect ratio and quantum dot technology for pixel-by-pixel illumination. This equates to a nearly infinite color contrast ratio. It also packs smart features for standalone usage.

Images courtesy of Samsung