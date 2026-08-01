If you have a grasp of 3D modeling and design, you can fabricate anything with the right tools. Given that 3D printers are ubiquitous, we have a huge selection of makes and models to pick from. Depending on the item’s size, a unit capable of large-format additive printing is your best bet. The Photon P1 Max can streamline these types of projects.

Anycubic tells us its new SKU uses Wave Release Technology to minimize the layer peel force needed. It means the material reliably detaches cleanly every print cycle. Basically, you’re getting all of the benefits of the P1, but at a larger scale. As the official specifications indicate, it supports up to 18.3 liters with a light uniformity rating of around 92%.

Buyers should know the Photon P1 Max is compatible with 8000cps resin. The formulation appears as a highly viscous fluid, boasting outstanding impact resistance, durability, and even a bit of flexibility when needed. Therefore, it requires the right type of hardware for the best results.

The Intelligent Printing Assistant 3.0 software guides users from start to finish. For precision, the manufacturer claims the equipment undergoes factory calibration and automatically initiates a leveling check on startup. Real-time monitoring with the aid of AI notifies you of any issues beforehand. It also notifies you when the resin level falls below normal.

Meanwhile, the vat is thermally controlled to maintain optimal operating flow. Minimize waste via the resin drip hanger clips and the pouring spout. The Photon P1 Max measures 430 mm x 414 mm x 625 mm and weighs about 51 lbs. With this bad boy in your workshop, the possibilities are virtually endless.

Images courtesy of Anycubic