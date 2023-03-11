Salomon’s PULSAR Advanced is great performance wear for hot summer days and nights. It’s sustainably-sourced upper gives your feet room to breathe while keeping them dry and comfortable.

This is a lightweight pair for fluid, state-of-the-art motion. Its fabric upper is a combination of highly-resistant natural linen and patented Matryx technology, which is characterized by an upper weaved in with aramid fiber for comfortable and efficient foot mapping support.

Salomon’s PULSAR Advanced is not entirely waterproof. But the upper comes with a mudguard wrapped around the base of the foot to protect the lateral and medial sides of the foot. Aside from the upper, these shoes also used 100% recycled linen fibers for the vamp and tongue.

Meanwhile, Road Contagrip on the outsole is ideal for road running. It combines flat, wide lugs for a secure grip on flat and hard surfaces with a compound that balances durability and adhesion.

Moreover, Salomon’s PULSAR Advanced comes with a lightweight, responsive foam called energyFOAM. It’s a combination of EVA and Olefin (OBC) for long-lasting cushion and bouncy energy return. Then an EVA sockliner offers great cushioning and instant comfort for long hours on the feet, be it while standing or running.

All these components make for lightweight (this pair weighs 159 g) yet durable shoes that are light on the feet and with a streamlined design for easy packing or travel. It also gives just the right bounce for a flowing, flawless state of motion. Salomon’s PULSAR Advanced comes in three colorways: Black/Black/Pewter, Moth/Ashes of Roses/Moonscape, and Vanilla Ice/Feather Gray/Fiery Red.

Images courtesy of Salomon