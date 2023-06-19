We understand how frustrating it feels when you miss out on an exclusive release. The thought that everyone else who acted early gets to enjoy their spoils can ruin anyone’s day. However, like they say, “patience is a virtue.” Therefore, bourbon enthusiasts are in for a treat this 2023 as the critically acclaimed Russell’s Reserve 13-year-old makes a comeback.

Truth be told, after two highly successful annual runs, it was bound to generate enough buzz for Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey aficionados to seek a bottle or two. In fact, the secondary market prices for the spirits that came out in 2021 and 2022 confirm high demand. This means the hunt for the latest drop might be a bit difficult.

Master distiller Eddie Russell curates the premium small batch expression. According to the folks at Wild Turkey distillery, the Russell’s Reserve 13-year-old is a son’s special tribute to his dad. If you’re wondering, this honors the renowned Jimmy Russell. Moreover, it’s also a celebration of the younger Russell’s 42-year stint at the establishment.

He stated, “releasing Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon is a moment I’ve come to look forward to each year.” Tasting notes shared by the distillery reveal the essences of burnt brown sugar, dark dried fruit, and charred marshmallow. Meanwhile, the finish is long and smoky with hints of oak. It’s bottled at 114.3 proof.

“This bourbon is a personal favorite of mine and I am proud to bring it back this year in time for Father’s Day. I know I’ll be raising a glass with my father and son, Bruce, to celebrate, and hope fans and folks trying it for the first time can enjoy a glass with their families and friends this summer season as well,” adds the master distiller regarding the Russell’s Reserve 13-year-old.

Images courtesy of Russel’s Reserve/Wild Turkey Distillery