Although it’s not exactly at the level of totally emission-free motoring, Lamborghini has been making strides with their hybrid powertrains. Namely the ones on the Sián FKP 37 and the recently unveiled Revuelto. In an effort to hype up the Italian marque’s latest outing, Roger Dubuis announces the striking Excalibur Spider Revuelto Flyback Chronograph.

The Swiss watchmaker is no stranger to stunning silhouettes as shown by its stellar lineup of exquisite timepieces. These range from the avant-garde like its Knights Of The Round Table collection, and the slightly more contemporary Excalibur Spider series. The latter already featured a few collaborations with Lamborghini in the past.

Of course, we gladly welcome more, and they gladly oblige with the Excalibur Spider Revuelto Flyback Chronograph. It’s as sporty as a timekeeping instrument gets and features a 45 mm case constructed out of C-SMC Carbon paired with a rotating black ceramic bezel with lacquered markers in orange.

This frames a dial with stepped flanges – a printed minute track on the lower ring, followed by the tachymeter scale on the gray upper section adorned with rhodium-plated screw hour markers filled with Super-LumiNova. Roger Dubuis specifies that these are primarily crafted out of titanium.

Up next is the open-work dial that showcases a Y-shaped element to represent the headlights of the vehicle it pays tribute to. Another highlight of Roger Dubuis’ craftsmanship is the exposed column wheel at 6 o’clock. Meanwhile, a 120° Rotating Minute Counter (RMC) is visible at 3 o’clock.

Automotive-inspired elements do not end there as the exhibition case back gives us a glimpse of its twin-spoked rotor. Once more, this is a direct reference to the rims of the hybrid supercar. Its oscillating weight winds the Excalibur Spider Revuelto Flyback Chronograph’s RD780 automatic caliber.

The 333-piece, 39-jewel self-winding movement ticks at 28,800 vph and offers a 72-hour power reserve. A two-tone black/green textured rubber strap with contrasting stitching in orange and black comes with a triple folding black DLC titanium clasp that secures the Excalibur Spider Revuelto Flyback Chronograph on your wrist. Only 88 examples will go on sale.

Images courtesy of Roger Dubuis