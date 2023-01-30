The Cannes Yachting Festival in 2022 was a blast and a welcome return for the event after restrictions against mass gatherings have eased up since the height of the pandemic. There were too many outstanding vessels on display which might have been overshadowed by others. The 102 Corsaro Super was a remarkable silhouette at the time, and it now boasts an exciting rework.

We’re still early into 2023, but the year is already brimming with amazing announcements. Not to be outdone by other upmarket industries, the yachting scene has a lot in store for us in the coming months. Riva, meanwhile, is calling on Piero Ferrari, Ferretti Group, and Officina Italiana Design for this breathtaking project.

The 102 Corsaro Super is a 99-foot superyacht which touts a glamourous revamp of its superstructure. Sources point out that this provides owners with larger interior spaces. Moreover, it also tweaks the exterior areas to encourage people to enjoy its al-fresco amenities. Riva can configure the volumes within to house various layouts according to its client’s requirements.

For example, the placements of the living spaces, dining, and accommodations are fully customizable. Opulent materials such as fine wool carpets, Canaletto walnut, and Marquina marble are just some of the available options. Glazing lines almost every inch of the 102 Corsaro Super for outstanding views and natural lighting.

Riva ensures every inch of the 102 Corsaro Super caters to the upscale tastes of its clients. There’s a full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck and three double VIP rooms and a twin cabin on the lower deck. Meanwhile, the aft connects you to the sea via the 377-square-foot beach club. A sizeable garage can even hold a Williams 445 L tender and other water toys.

Images courtesy of Riva