Beyonce’s smash hit Run the world (Girls) perfectly resonate with the most recent ranking of the richest actors in the world. Why? Well, that’s because a woman tops the list.
Here, we’ve covered top 20 richest actors in the world based on the 2022 ranking that has made rounds on the net. Curious enough to know who they are and how they became filthy rich?
They are the lot whose films have broken box office records. These actors also won many accolades and received the highest salaries any actor can get. Outside acting, they also succeeded in various entrepreneurial ventures and vast investments that exponentially increased their net worth.
Now, let’s get up-close and personal with them one by one and find out how they made a tremendous amount of dough inside and outside the world of glitz and glamor.
Jami Gertz - $3 Billion
Have you ever guessed that the richest actor in the world is a woman? It sure is. She is in the person of no other than the philanthropist, sports team owner, and American actress Jami Gertz. Her current net worth is at a whopping $3 Billion.
Gertz is a self-made woman who has been successful from her own business ventures and investments. A huge chunk of her net worth, however, is acquired from her marriage to Tony Ressler. Tony is an LA- based American multi-billionaire who co-owned NBA team Atlanta Hawks.
Acting Career
The Hollywood star first took a shot at acting in the 80s, appearing in popular programs such as Dreams and Family Ties. She made her debut on the big screen in the film On the Right Track.
Since then, Gertz began to make a name for herself and caught the eye of movie producers and fans. She landed movie roles here and there including films like the 1987 horror comedy film The Lost Boys and 1996 action drama Twister.
In early 90s onward, Jami also starred in a slew of popular TV series such as E.R., Seinfeld, Ally McBeal, The Neighbors, and Modern Family. Following a long hiatus from acting, the uber-rich celebrity once again made an appearance in the 2022 movie release I Want You Back.
Specs
- Net Worth $3 Billion
- Age 57
- Birthdate Oct. 28, 1965
- Birthplace Chicago
Brock Pierce - $2 Billion
Former child actor turned entrepreneur Brock Pierce ranks second among the richest actors in the world with a massive net worth of $2 Billion. He has mainly made an enormous fortune as an early investor in Bitcoin and established a household name in cryptocurrency industry.
Named in the Top 20 wealthiest people in crypto in Forbes 2018 issue, Pierce is the founder of IMI Exchange. It is the world’s no. 1 digital currency marketplace for games, making over $1 billion annual sales.
Add to that, he is the co-founder of Tether, a cryptocurrency he declared as the “first stable coin and asset-backed token.”
Acting Career
Brock started acting in 1992 when he was just 12 years old. As a child actor, he starred in hit movies in the 90s, namely The Mighty Ducks, Little Big League, and Problem Child 3. He left the world of showbusiness in 1997 after appearing in at least six movies.
Pierce also ran as an independent Presidential candidate of the United States in the 2020 election. The crypto titan is a philanthropist himself, doing charity works and initiatives and giving back thru his foundations.
Specs
- Net Worth $2 Billion
- Age 42
- Birthdate Nov. 14, 1981
- Birthplace Minneapolis
Jerry Seinfeld - $950 Million
Sitting at top 3 with a net worth estimated at $950 million is American veteran stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer Jerry Seinfeld. He rose to fame in his eponymous sitcom that he co-wrote with Larry David. The show ran for over a decade and became one of the top-rated primetime TV shows of all time.
As one of the richest comedians in the world, he accumulated majority of his wealth by becoming the first ever actor to land a $1 million per episode deal. He made guest appearances as well on several other shows such as The Larry Sanders Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Acting Career
Hailing from the suburbs of New York, Seinfeld started his career as a stand-up comedian at Catch a Rising Star comedy club in the Big Apple. He later got noticed when he appeared in the Tonight Show hosted by Johnny Carson in 1981.
But it still took him several years before he got his big break with the successful release of his own show on NBC named after him. Seinfeld aired for 9 seasons until 1998 after it had premiered in 1989.
A decorated comedian, Seinfeld has several accolades to his name including Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Specs
- Net Worth $950 Million
- Age 68
- Birthdate April 29, 1954
- Birthplace Brooklyn
Dwayne Johnson - $800 million
WWE professional Wrestler turned bankable actor-entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson, fondly known as The Rock, scores a net worth of $800 million as of 2022. His wealth is also derived from his 30-40 percent stake in Teremana Tequila and the brand’s current $2 billion conservative estimate valuation.
As an actor, The Rock is one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars in the world right now. He normally earns over $100 million annually from a myriad of movies and endorsements.
From the time he entered the entertainment arena, he repeatedly starred as lead actor in numerous box-office blockbuster movies. He is considered as one of the A-list actors and bankable stars in America alongside Tom Cruise and Robert Downey, Jr.
Acting Career
Dwayne Johnson started his acting career in 1999 in the movie Beyond the Mat. He landed the role of Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns in 2001. It spawned the spin-off The Scorpion King in 2002 starring Johnson in his first leading role.
He focused on acting on a full-time basis in 2004. He appeared in drama and comedy films Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain, Planet 51, Tooth Fairy, and others.
In recent years, The Rock has continued to appeal to movie fans and rise to stardom as he joined Fast And Furious franchise. Many of his megahit movies also include Skyscraper and San Andreas.
From 2017 to 2018, he was earning $125 million, joining the roster of highest-paid actors in the movie industry.
Specs
- Net Worth $800 Million
- Age 50
- Birthdate May 2, 1972
- Birthplace Hayward
Shahrukh Khan - $715 Million
Indian actor Shahrukh Khan ranks fifth among the richest actors in the world and the richest of all Indian Bollywood actors. The King of Bollywood has an estimated net worth of $715 million as of 2022.
Khan’s wealth is explained by being the highest paid actor in Indian Cinema. He has acted in over 80 Hindi films and television shows throughout his career and won 14 Filmfare Awards. He also makes huge earnings from brand endorsements and personal investments.
As a matter of fact, he is the sole Indian actor who made it to the combined list of top 10 richest Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Khan is even richer than Hollywood A-list actors like Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, and Adam Sandler.
Acting Career
Khan started his career as an actor appearing in various TV series the late 80s before his Bollywood debut in 1992 film Deewana. He got immediately noticed playing villainous characters in several movies in succeeding years.
He was catapulted to fame as soon as he starred in romantic films Dilwale, Mohabbatein, and plenty others. Khan received critical praise for his astounding performances in Devdas, Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan.
Versatile and talented, Shahrukh Khan is hailed as Bollywood’s iconic actor and by far the wealthiest, too.
Specs
- Net Worth $715 Million
- Age 57
- Birthdate November 2, 1965
- Birthplace New Delhi
Tom Cruise - $600 Million
The next one is quite hard to miss. Legendary actor and producer Tom Cruise joins the ranks of richest actors in the world with a net worth of $600 million to his name.
For the past four decades, Cruise, a household name in the world of entertainment, has acted and produced a series of box office hit movies. To date, his films have raked in a total of $9.5 billion gross sales worldwide.
His top-grossing film since is Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which earned $800 million in the global box office. The seventh Mission: Impossible movie is due for release in 2023.
For most of his career, Cruise’s movies have yet to hit $1 billion mark in gross revenue. However, he finally marked a historic milestone when Top Gun: Maverick broke office records in June, generating more than $1.48 billion worldwide.
Acting Career
Tom Cruise’s humble beginnings can be traced back to the time when he moved to Los Angeles to audition for TV roles. He kickstarted his acting career when he did a small role in the romance drama Endless Love.
He rose to prominence and became internationally famous after showing off his impeccable performance in many of his 80s phenomenal hits. These include Taps, Risky Business, Rain Man, The Color of Money, and Top Gun, the highest-grossing film of 1986.
Cruise received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July. He further cemented his reputation as a bankable actor, headlining a plenty of great movies since the 90s with no signs of stopping.
Specs
- Net Worth $600 Million
- Age 60
- Birthdate Jul 3, 1962
- Birthplace Syracuse
George Clooney - $500 Million
Celebrated American actor, screenwriter, director and entrepreneur George Clooney has made a net worth of $500 million to date. As an A-List actor in the entertainment world, he typically earns around $20 million for each film role.
Clooney makes a fortune from successfully acting, directing, writing, and producing films for almost four decades now. Add to that, he is the co-founder of Casamigos Tequila, which was sold for $1 billion to Diageo.
Acting Career
In 1994, the esteemed American actor rose to stardom, winning the hearts of many fans as Dr. Doug Ross in a hit TV series ER. He was a mainstay for five years before leaving the NBC long-running show. He transitioned into a big-screen actor and took the lead role the 1999 Gulf War satire Three Kings.
Clooney subsequently hit the headlines with his breakthrough films in the 2000s including the massively popular 2001 cult saga Ocean’s 11. The heist movie broke office records and gained a huge following that it spawned two sequels and a spin-off.
In 2005, Clooney delivered a magnificent performance in the political thriller film Syriana to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He made history by being the only actor who received Academy Award nominations in six different categories.
Specs
- Net Worth $500 Million
- Age 61
- Birthdate May 6, 1961
- Birthplace Lexington
Robert De Niro - $500 Million
Robert De Niro is not just a decorated Hollywood iconic actor but a filthy rich one at that. He has been working in the world of films and entertainment since America’s new wave cinema in the 70s.
De Niro has not only earned massive wealth from acting but from co-founding the highly successful production company TriBeCa Productions. In addition, the seasoned actor is also a co-owner of Nobu franchise of high-end sushi restaurants and hotels around the world.
Today, his business empire has over 40 locations across the globe, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue per year.
Acting Career
De Niro began his acting career at the age of 20. He first worked in a number of Off-Off-Broadway plays before his acting debut in Brian De Palma’s The Wedding Party.
He starred in a breakthrough role as a young Don Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s epic film The Godfather II. De Niro received critical praise for his impeccable performance in this classic film and won him his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1974.
Also dubbed as Martin Scorsese’s muse, De Niro cemented his reputation as a remarkable actor in Raging Bull which was helmed by the auteur director himself. He wound up winning an Academy Award for Best Actor. He also played lead character in Scorsese’s celebrated movies Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, and The Irishman.
Specs
- Net Worth $500 Million
- Age 79
- Birthdate Aug 17, 1943
- Birthplace Greenwich Village
Kevin Hart - $450 Million
American comedian, producer and actor Kevin Hart is one of the highest-paid entertainers in US showbusiness to date. This pretty much explains his presence on the list of richest actors in the world with a net worth of $450 million.
Hart has starred in many blockbuster films, generating more than $1.3 billion at the global box office as of this writing. Some of his notable films include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji sequel in 2019, The Secret Life of Pets and Central Intelligence.
He also earned heaps of money from his sold-out live comedy tours. Between 2015 and 2019, Hart’s earnings range from 60 million to $90 million from movies, merchandise, endorsements, touring, and more. In 2022, he scored $100 million for a new media venture HartBeat.
Acting Career
Hart ventured into acting in comedy movies following his gig at an amateur night at a Philadelphia-area club. He debuted in small role in movies like Scary Movie 3 and filled larger roles in Soul Plane, The Mix, and others.
The comic king was soon recognized for his comedic abilities in flicks such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Ride Along, and Little Fockers. Hart has further done dozens of film and TV shows ever since. His latest movie offerings in 2022 include Me Time and Man from Toronto.
Specs
- Net Worth $450 Million
- Age 43
- Birthdate Jul 6, 1979
- Birthplace North Philadelphia
Arnold Schwarzenegger - $450 Million
Globally famous Hollywood action figure Arnold Schwarzenegger is as filthy rich man who has a net worth of $450 Million. Apart from being one of highest-paid actors of his time, Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American bodybuilder, model, businessman and politician.
He was earning around $20-30 million per movie at the height of his career. A significant portion of his wealth stemmed from a long line-up of Hollywood action movies including The Terminator franchise.
In addition to having fat salaries in ac, Schwarzenegger has put his money in bodybuilding products and real estate which is now valued at 100 million. Schwarzenegger also earned from hosting the Arnold Strongman Classic awards each year.
Acting Career
After winning Mr. Universe in the 60s, Schwarzenegger pursued his dream to become an actor in early 70s. He starred in his maiden lead role in Hercules in New York although another actor had to dub is dialogue.
Schwarzenegger bagged a Golden Globe for his impressive performance in his second movie. But movie fans only took notice of his acting abilities in 1982 film Conan the Barbarian.
He achieved the pinnacle of success as an action icon, got married to Maria Shriver, niece of John F. Kennedy, and also served as Governor of California for eight years.
Specs
- Net Worth $450 Million
- Age 75
- Birthdate Jul 30, 1947
- Birthplace Thal
Ryan Seacrest - $450 Million
Forty-seven-year-old media personality, television host producer and actor Ryan Seacrest makes a hefty $450 Million net worth as of 2022. He earns substantial amount of money through multi-year deals from hit TV shows including American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan.
Off-screen, Seacrest is the executive producer of popular reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs. He also gets huge returns from his investment in the Typo Keyboard. In total, Ryan earns $60 to $80 million from his entertainment and entrepreneurial venture.
Acting/Hosting Career
Seacrest is more of a host than an actor. He, however, had guest-starred as the host of a fictional game show Lover’s Lane in one of the episodes of Beverly Hills 90210.
He moved to Los Angeles in 1993 and got his big break when he landed a job as host of ESPN’s Radical Outdoor Challenge right away. In the following years, he hosted Gladiators 2000, Wild Animal Games, and Click.
During mid-2000, Seacrest became the host of the NBC Saturday Night Movie. He was also the host of the practical joke show Ultimate Revenge for a couple of years.
Specs
- Net Worth $450 Million
- Age 47
- Birthdate Dec 24, 1974
- Birthplace Dunwoody
Mel Gibson - $425 million
Australian-American actor Mel Gibson is an immensely successful celebrity in the world of entertainment. Gibson has become a household name in Hollywood with a deep pocket, having a whopping net worth of $425 million.
Gibson rose to fame after landing the titular role in original Mad Max film releases in late 70s and 80s. Outside acting, his side hustle includes writing, producing, and directing movies. He is one brilliant filmmaker that he won an Oscar for Best Director for the 1995 war drama Braveheart.
On top of things, he pours large investments in property and other business ventures, which skyrocketed his net worth.
Acting Career
Mel easily joined the roster of Hollywood’s A-list actors and directors after appearing in his maiden role in an American film The River in 1984. He also starred in Lethal Weapon, Tequila Sunrise, and Lethal Weapon 2 in the following years.
During the 90s, Gibson starred in leading roles in blockbuster action movies such as Braveheart, Ransom, and Payback. In 2000s, each of his films grossed more than $100 million at the box office, with M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs as his highest-grossing film to date.
Specs
- Net Worth $425 Million
- Age 66
- Birthdate Jan 3, 1956
- Birthplace Peekskill
Adam Sandler - $420 Million
American actor, comedian and producer Adam Sandler has a current net worth of $420 million. He is recognized as one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world easily earning around $50-60 million annually.
Sandler has appeared in over 50 major film releases and made not less than $20 million each in 20 of these movies. That is $400 million earnings excluding taxes.
Acting Career
Adam kickstarted his acting career following his stint as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. He was noticed for playing a variety of characters in the show and began acting in movies in 1995.
Sandler became massively popular after impressive commercial successes of Grown-Ups franchise, Jack and Jill, and Happy Gilmore. He also took serious roles in dramatic films Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, cementing his reputation as a multi-faceted actor.
Specs
- Net Worth $420 Million
- Age 56
- Birthdate Sep 9, 1966
- Birthplace Brooklyn
Larry David - $400 million
Larry David is an American comedian, writer, actor, director and television producer whose net worth amounts to $400 million to date. His background in stand-up comedy as well as experience on SNL attributed to his cosmic success in American television history.
Also, David co-wrote the Seinfeld series alongside Jerry Seinfeld. He attained a big chunk of his wealth from a 15% share of Seinfeld‘s backend equity when it was sold into syndication and millions of backend syndication royalties.
Acting Career
David is the genius behind his own series Curb Your Enthusiasm based on a semi-fictionalized version of himself. He became widely recognized for also being the lead star in the HBO series he created. He wrote or co-wrote each episode of the show since its first episode premiered in 1999.
Throughout its 11-season run, Curb Your Enthusiasm received 30 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. It bagged one Emmy and one Golden Globe Award.
Specs
- Net Worth $400 Million
- Age 75
- Birthdate July 2, 1947
- Birthplace Brooklyn
Bill Cosby - $400 million
Bill Cosby also has a net worth of $400 million. He is an American comedian, TV star, producer and creator of The Cosby Show. Cosby has made substantial fortune from being one of the top-earning stand-up comedians and television actor in the world of his time. As a singer, he also millions of records in the 70s and 80s era.
At the height of his fame, Cosby received $1 million per episode as his base salary. However, he was earning $4 million in total from syndication, royalties that lasted for several decades, and other income sources including producing and creating the show at the time.
Cosby wisely put his huge earnings and invested in highly valuable real estate portfolio and art collection. It is estimated to have a market value of $250 million.
Acting Career
Cosby launched his career as a stand-up comedian in clubs of Philadelphia and in NYC at The Gaslight Cafe in 1960s. He toured across states to do stand-up comedy shows until he got his momentous appearance on The Tonight Show.
Furthermore, h received numerous accolades including seven Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Performance between 1965 and 1987. He also won three consecutive Emmy Awards for the action series I Spy.
Specs
- Net Worth $400 million
- Age 85
- Birthdate July 12, 1937
- Birthplace Philadelphia
Jack Nicholson - $400 Million
With a net worth estimated at $400 million, celebrated Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson also becomes one of the richest actors in the world. Nicholson is remarkably among most award-nominated actors in the history of American films.
His salary and backend bonuses amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars from over 60 films throughout his career. He holds a record of being the only male actor who received 12 Academy Awards nominations and won two Oscars for Best Actor.
Aside from his salaries from films, the legendary actor’s massive net worth includes a $150 million art collection and $100 million real estate portfolio.
Acting Career
Nicholson made his debut on the big screen in 1958 teen thriller The Cry Baby Killer. He also ventured into writing and directing. Jack wrote the screenplay for the 1967 box office hi t The Trip starring Dennis Hopper.
Some of his notable films are One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Carnal Knowledge, The Shining, Reds, Terms of Endearment, Batman, A Few Good Men, As Good as It Gets, Something’s Gotta Give, and The Departed.
After the release of his final film How Do You Know in 2010, Nicholson officially retired from acting due to memory loss.
Specs
- Net Worth $400 Million
- Age 85
- Birthdate Apr 22, 1937
- Birthplace Neptune City
Jackie Chan - $400 million
Hong Kong-born actor Jackie Chan joins the elite club of most affluent movie stars with a net worth of $400 million. He is so filthy rich that he owns one of the world’s most expensive yachts.
He amassed most of his wealth from decades of appearances in a bunch of successful films following his breakthrough performance in Drunken Master in the late 70s. Known for doing his own stunts, Chan became one with stunning martial arts and action movies. He also got behind the camera to helm movies.
Acting Career
Chan jumpstarted his acting career doing Eastern films and got noticed by international movie fans. He soon became a sought-after actor in Hollywood after debuting in 1995 cult classic Rumble in the Bronx.
Following the commercial success of Rush Hour opposite Chris Tucker in 1998, Chan became prominent in the US entertainment film industry. He further starred in a slew of big Hollywood movies such as Shanghai Noon, Police Story, and The Karate Kid.
Specs
- Net Worth $400 Million
- Age 68
- Birthdate Apr 7, 1954
- Birthplace Victoria Peak
Jennifer Lopez - $400 million
American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, television producer and entrepreneur Jennifer Lopez is the second woman to make it to this list. Lopez also has a net worth of $400 million throughout her career of 25 years.
J-Lo is unstoppable doing tours and performing her music while starring in her new movies Marry Me and The Mother. Just in 2019, Lopez executive produced and acted in the film Hustlers, which drew an inspiration from a true story of a group of New York City strippers who rip off rich men.
The movie grossed an impressive $33.2 million at the box office on its opening weekend. Lopez, on the other hand, received critical acclaim for her performance which translates into a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes.
Acting Career
Lopez began as a singer doing collaboration with famous artists in the music industry. From there, her acting career took off in the 90s starring in major roles in Anaconda, Out of Sight, and The Cell.
In 1995, she landed the titular role for the biopic Selena. Her amazing and commendable breakthrough performance as the late Tejano singer led to more movie line-up for the 53-year-old.
Specs
- Net Worth $400 Million
- Age 53
- Birthdate Jul 24, 1969
- Birthplace Bronx
Mark Wahlberg - $400 Million
American actor and model Mark Wahlberg is a highly successful entrepreneur, investor and entertainment producer an impressive net worth of $400 million. Wahlberg first entered the entertainment arena as a rapper who is popularly known as “Marky Mark” in the 90s.
He gained majority of his massive wealth from being a regular lead actor of the phenomenal Transformers franchise, which grossed billions of dollars in the global box office.
Aside from acting, Wahlberg, together with his brothers, co-owned burger chain Wahlburgers. As of now, the company has 49 branches around the world, generating more than $100 million in revenue per year. He also a co-founded sports nutrition company Performance Inspired.
Acting Career
Mark’s fame in the music scene propelled his acting career in Hollywood, appearing in big budget film franchise Planet of the Apes, The Italian Job remake, and The Perfect Storm.
In 2006, he cemented his reputation as a serious actor in Martin Scorsese’s thriller The Departed. He received an Academy Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor.
Specs
- Net Worth $400 Million
- Age 51
- Birthdate Jun 5, 1971
- Birthplace Dorchester
Sylvester Stallone - $400 Million
Sylvester Stallone caps off our top 20 richest actors in the world in 2022 with a net worth of $400 Million. Stallone’s wealth has enormously skyrocketed from the time he rose to fame for his role in the cult favorite boxing film franchise Rocky.
Since then, he became a legendary action star in the 80s and 90s, headlining highly successful films. Other than Rocky, Stallone also became synonymous with his role as Rambo and co-starred with popular Hollywood action figures in the Expendables movie franchise.
Acting Career
Stallone also proved to critics and fans that he is a versatile actor in Demolition Man opposite Sandra Bullock. Bullock received global recognition for her breakthrough performance in this movie.
His highest salary throughout his career as an actor is a hefty $20 million for movies Driven and Eye See You. Contrary to his contemporary actors, Stallone is also a screenwriter, producer, and a filmmaker. He was critically praised for directing the 1997 movie Cop Land.
Specs
- Net Worth $400 Million
- Age 76
- Birthdate July 6, 1946
- Birthplace Hell's Kitchen