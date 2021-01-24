Legendary screenwriter William Goldman once said that in Hollywood, “Nobody knows anything.” That is — if something works, there’s no guarantee it’ll keep on working forever. Which is why we have infamous box office bombs.

A $120 million picture can receive all the rave reviews in the world. And yet it still might not manage to earn back the total cost of production. Conversely, an independent $13 million film can collect over $300 million at the box office. Not only that, but it could even become a larger discussion within pop culture, as 2010’s Black Swan did.

There used to be a time when attaching big stars to movies guaranteed box office success. These days, it’s much more difficult to pinpoint exactly what makes people race to their local movie theater and shell out the price of admission. Nowadays, perhaps it’s if the director is really famous. Maybe because Emma Stone is in it. Or quite possibly Goldman was right, and luck is behind it all.

Worry not, though: that’s for big shot movie executives to find out. The important thing to remember is that a film’s box office performance isn’t directly proportional to its artistic merits. Heck, Adam Sandler’s auter masterpiece Grown Ups enjoyed a payout of more than $270 million against a modest $80 million budget.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of movies that didn’t do so well upon their release but are still worth watching.