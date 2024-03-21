PROOF’s 72-Hour Merino Travel Pant may be the only pants you’d want to wear if you’re hopping from one terminal to another. It’s built to withstand the daily rigors of urban travel while being stylish and comfortable.

The PROOF team doesn’t take testing of their apparel lightly and this pair is no exception. These pants traveled everywhere from Iceland to Tasmania or from “Iceland to Mexico City to the Utah Desert.”

The 72-Hour Merino Travel Pant is the result when you want to skip laundry day but still want something presentable and durable to wear. It is crafted from 47% merino wool that naturally wicks moisture away from the skin. It also has a durable water-repellent finish (DWR) for protection from unexpected rain showers or from spilled drinks.

This way, it stays dry and keeps you comfortable in the process. Moreover, merino wool naturally regulates your temperature and resists odors for 72+ hours of wear. Other technical fabrics make this pant extra durable and stretchable for enhanced mobility, including 33% nylon, 14% polyester, and 6% Elastane (247 gsm). It’s designed to stretch to allow for a full range of motion on long treks and for all-day comfort. Adding to its mobility is the gusseted crotch for better range of motion.

PROOF also didn’t skimp on the pockets on the 72-Hour Merino Travel Pant and patterned it like classic jeans. It has five pockets made from a combination of 92% polyester and 8% spandex, including a zip pocket on the back for valuables and travel essentials. Meanwhile, a streamlined and sharp design make it look put-together and stylish to wear to a dinner date. These are the ideal pants to bring when carry-on space becomes a luxury.

Images courtesy of Huckberry