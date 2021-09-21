The prison is the last place anyone would want to end up with, especially if wrongly convicted of a crime. A lot can happen inside from killings, brawls, rape, drugs, and more. Suffice to say, it’s generally not the safest place to be in where trouble still eventually finds you even if you keep away from it.

The harsh realities of prison life have always been great movie premise because they allow the outsider a glimpse of what goes on inside those secured walls. There is both a loss and a thirst for freedom. There are friends gained and lost and power hierarchy still prevails like in any society.

What we know of prison life usually comes from stories told through those who have lived in it. From fiction movies and documentaries, biographies, and memoirs. But nothing beats watching these stories come alive on movie screens because you get to go through every rage, heartache, fear, anger, and feel all sorts of emotions as you watch events unfold. There is a great selection of these films on Netflix which are mentioned below.