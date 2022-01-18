For watch collectors who want to add something unique to their Rolex lineup, PRINCIPE PRIVÉ has one with a skeleton dial. Given that the renowned Swiss watchmaker does not offer an open-work model, this custom piece is as rare as it gets. The shop calls it the Antonio Brown Concept and it’s an exclusive beauty.

Keen-eyed enthusiasts will quickly spot the original model beneath the new profile it comes with. They’re taking a Rolex Submariner 116610LV and giving it a makeover. Given the timepiece touts the nickname “HULK” this is a major departure from the original’s aesthetics.

PRINCIPE PRIVÉ is keeping the original green ceramic insert on the bi-directional bezel. The Antonio Brown Concept sports a 40 mm oystersteel case that houses a transparent dial. This allows owners to view the sophisticated inner workings of its Rolex Caliber 3135 self-winding movement.

The original green sunburst dial is no longer there, but the chapter ring retains the color. Also visible is the date disc with the date window at 3 o’clock. The Rolex badge is at 12 o’clock, while the printed text that reads “A.BROWN 81” is right beside the 9 o’clock hour marker.

You’ll also notice that the indices for 7 o’clock and 10 o’clock are in Roman numerals. PRINCIPE PRIVÉ explains it represents the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s wide receiver’s date of birth — July 10, 1988. Additional unique features of the Antonio Brown Concept are the orange accents.

You can spot it on the bezel markers, crown, and even on the rotor. The store even ships the watch with a bright orange silicone rubber strap alongside the oystersteel bracelet. PRINCIPE PRIVÉ states that it can take anywhere between 3-8 months to deliver the Antonio Brown Concept.

