eep getting beat by your buddies at the weekly pool competition? Maybe it’s not the game for you. Why not start playing ping pong instead? Introducing ping pong to your pals isn’t just going to save you from pool beatdowns. It’s an extremely fun game that requires great hand-eye coordination and stamina. There are lots of different single and multiplayer games you can play on proper and portable ping pong tables.

This can be a good time for everyone!

Not everyone has the room for a table in their house, or the permission from their wife to have one. They are increasing in bar popularity, but aren’t as often seen as dartboards or pool tables. You could always join a ping pong event or group, but these can get expensive.

Thankfully, there’s a solution to these issues. You can now get portable ping pong tables that can easily be folded and transported!

Portable ping pong tables are the answer to space limitation and your girlfriend’s opposition. These smaller-sized tables don’t require as much room but offer a lot of entertainment. Being portable, you can take them to parks, the beach, parties, and even your office.

They’re also easily folded and put away.

Also known as “table tennis,” Ping Pong is a major game played all over the world. Due to the vast need for more information on the game or tables, we wanted to help. That’s why we’re serving up 12 of the best options on the market for tables.

Although we didn’t get the Men’s Gear Portable Ping Pong Table Championship passed by HR, we’ve done our research.

BEST PORTABLE PING PONG TABLES

What Are The Main Things To Consider When Buying A Portable Ping Pong or Table Tennis Table?

Just like most products, there are good and bad portable table tennis tables on the market. Not everyone is looking for the same features and specifications. Whereas one person may find one table perfect for them, another may find the same portable ping pong table doesn’t work for them for various reasons.

It’s these reasons that are our focus here – and the things to consider when buying one of these immensely fun products.

Size:

How big are portable table tennis or ping pong tables? We know some of you may have been trying to disprove it using internet searches, but size does matter. When considering a portable ping pong table, size is definitely important. One dimension you need to really look at is its “folded dimensions.”

We’ve included the folded dimensions of our top picks in our product specification sections. These measurements will help you know whether you can fit it in your cupboard, under your bed, or in your car.

Buying a portable ping pong table because of its space-saving storage benefit but not really because of its portability? If this is the case, you also need to take a look at its unfolded dimensions too. This is so you make sure you can play in your man cave without having to stick to the walls like a crab or getting bruised elbows.

Portability:

We’ve touched on this above, but there’s more to consider when looking at portability features. One of the first things to look at is the weight of the product. Will you be able to carry it to Dave’s party without struggling? If it’s only going to be transported by car then this isn’t so important.

Even still, it’s something to look out for.

Another portable feature that’s going to be really convenient is a handle. Some of the best models fold up like a briefcase with a handle to make transporting your table tennis table a doddle.

Lone wolf:

We can’t have our wolfpack around us all the time. Sometimes we like to occupy our man cave alone. Table tennis is naturally a game that requires two players. However, maybe you want to play when nobody’s around or get some practice in before the weekend competition with your pals.

In a few years you’ll probably be able to play against your home robot, but for now, you have to seek out specifically designed ping pong tables. Some tables split into two and one half can be placed against a wall to allow you to start rallies against the wall.

A man going by the name of Forrest Gump told us they were amazing. Although he also mentioned something about a ping pong paddle he was connected to and a girl named Jenny too. He’s right about the tables, nonetheless.

Equipment included:

If this is your first ping pong table then you’re likely to need some paddles and ping pong balls to go with it. If you’re weighing up two similar options, check our list. We included specifications for each to see if playing equipment is included or not.

Playing equipment can sometimes be overpriced. That means getting it with the table is a bonus and something to be aware of. Although paddles and ping pong balls may not be astronomically expensive, they can be far too much. When buying a table tennis table, you’re going to want to be aware of the inclusion.

Otherwise, you’ll make a secondary purchase. Due to this, you may spend more than you need to.

Secondary uses:

One way to help convince your partner into thinking if a ping pong table as a great addition to your home is to explain its potential secondary functions. If you want more than just a table tennis table then there are some options you could consider.

Check out the height of the tables, as some may offer the perfect extension to your dining table.

When friends or extended family visit, this can be of great use for the home. One of the models we have to show you also comes with pieces for various other games. Before searching for your perfect ping pong table, try and have a think if this is something you want.

We cannot stress enough that the woman or, well, the man in your life may not want a ping pong table. That means it is best to reeeaallly push the secondary use, which should offer more opportunity for you to grab it.

What Are The Best Brands Of Portable Table Tennis or Ping Pong Tables?

We’re blessed with a lot of good brands that create exceptional portable ping pong tables. This is why our top 12 options don’t feature the same brands over and over again. We’ve thoroughly checked out the gear from different companies in different parts of the world.

Some examples of the brands featured here are STIGA. This is a Swedish company who has been providing awesome table-sport equipment for over half a century.

We also highlight companies like Killerspin as well. Killerspin is an American brand who know all about ping pong equipment and they even host their own competitions. There are no part-timer brands here! This list should offer the best possible choice for you, regardless of where you are in the world.

Are These Tables Easy To Assemble? Do Some Of Them Come Pre-Assembled?

All of the portable table tennis tables we believe are the best on the market come assembled. There’s no need to crack open your toolbox and prepare for an argument about screws. They actually just come in their folded state. Simply unfold the legs and you’re ready to play – almost!

You WILL have to attach the net. Nets are secured in lots of ways but none of them are very challenging. You’ll have it up in minutes, so the tournament can commence. Most of the time, it’s as easy as just attaching it or flipping it up. Seriously, you’ll have more trouble dressing your burger for a cookout than putting up a ping pong table net.

Where Can I Take A Portable Ping Pong Tables? What Cool Games Can I Play With Friends And Family?

Some people choose a portable ping pong table just because they can keep it out of the way when not in use. Other people choose one because they genuinely want to take it on the road and enjoy it with different people in different places.

Popular destinations for these tables are parks, friends’ houses, parties, dorm rooms, the office, and even the beach. When taking it outside, one thing you should be aware of is the weather. Most of these products can’t withstand extensive rain and you should definitely avoid leaving them outside.

The wind is also an important factor. It’s much harder to get a rally going with a 30 mph wind redirecting your light ping pong ball. There is such a thing as weighted ping pong balls. This can make playing outside much stabler in windy outside locations.

We’ve already told you how you can get some sneaky solo practice in on your own. However, what about games for when the whole gang is around? Obviously, you can play the conventional game with the standard rules but there are other options that include more of the family.

You can play the rally game where a bunch of you run around the table returning the shots until someone doesn’t manage to get there in time and is knocked out. You could play table tennis basketball and try and get your shots in solo cups for double points too.

When the kids are asleep, add some beer to these cups and make it a type of ping pong beer pong! There are other game options you’ll find with a quick internet search. You can even get creative and make your own games!