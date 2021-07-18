Contents
eep getting beat by your buddies at the weekly pool competition? Maybe it’s not the game for you. Why not start playing ping pong instead? Introducing ping pong to your pals isn’t just going to save you from pool beatdowns. It’s an extremely fun game that requires great hand-eye coordination and stamina. There are lots of different single and multiplayer games you can play on proper and portable ping pong tables.
This can be a good time for everyone!
Not everyone has the room for a table in their house, or the permission from their wife to have one. They are increasing in bar popularity, but aren’t as often seen as dartboards or pool tables. You could always join a ping pong event or group, but these can get expensive.
Thankfully, there’s a solution to these issues. You can now get portable ping pong tables that can easily be folded and transported!
Portable ping pong tables are the answer to space limitation and your girlfriend’s opposition. These smaller-sized tables don’t require as much room but offer a lot of entertainment. Being portable, you can take them to parks, the beach, parties, and even your office.
They’re also easily folded and put away.
Also known as “table tennis,” Ping Pong is a major game played all over the world. Due to the vast need for more information on the game or tables, we wanted to help. That’s why we’re serving up 12 of the best options on the market for tables.
Although we didn’t get the Men’s Gear Portable Ping Pong Table Championship passed by HR, we’ve done our research.
STIGA Compact Table Tennis Table
Serving first is STIGA with their exceptional foldable/portable ping pong tables. This product can be separated into two parts, perfect for those who want to rally against a wall and practice. When the bros come around this weekend, you want to be prepared!
It also makes the product multifunctional and the separate parts can be used for other purposes too.
It folds up effortlessly, so you can pack it up and place it in the car trunk. Once you arrive at Joe’s barbeque or your colleague’s party, you can simply unfold the table. Then just let the table tennis tournament get underway.
The top of the table is made from a smooth MDF material. It’s waterproof but you won’t want it to be too wet for too long, it affects the table. The blue surface measures at just over half an inch thick to give a solid bounce. The steel framing has been powder coated to complete the reliability and durability of the product.
Along with not damaging easily, it’s also been designed to take measures against doing damage. STIGA has added rubber leg levers so the portable table tennis table doesn’t damage your expensive hardwood floors. The levers can be adjusted in height to make up for an unlevel floor.
The product comes with a net and suitable attachments. However, equipment isn’t included.
Pros
- Suitable for solo play
- Versatile table
- Easily portable and foldable
- Quick assembly
- Reliable materials
- Adjustable leg levers for uneven surfaces
Cons
- No paddles or balls included
- Heavier than a lot of options
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 43 x 39 x 5 inches
- Weight 81.2lbs
- Accessories Included No
Milliard Mini Portable Tennis Table
On the other side of the court, we have these lime green portable ping pong tables by Milliard. It’s an equal match to what we’ve just seen in terms of design. Although, this doesn’t split into two halves to let you get some sneaky practice in. You can add it to your man cave or place it in the corner of your office to give your weekly reports a break.
If you do keep it in your office you’ll be able to disassemble it before the boss reaches you every time. You just unfold the legs in seconds, fold it in half, and slide it in a cupboard or rest it against a wall.
The top of the table allows for outstanding bounce due to its composition of pressed wood. The legs have rubber grips so you won’t damage the flooring of whoever’s party you brought it to. If you’re one of our younger student readers and enjoy a game of beer pong, this table can also be the perfect portable beer pong table.
Take it to your buddy’s dorm for frat parties, and go nuts.
I think we just woke a few students up! This awesome product comes complete with a net and suitable attachments, two paddles, and three balls. You need three for beer pong, right?
Pros
- Foldable for excellent portability
- Quick assemble and disassemble
- Playing equipment included
- Sturdy and reliable design
- Saves space
Cons
- Not suitable for solo play
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 40.5 x 35.6 x 1.9 inches
- Weight 60lbs
- Accessories Included Yes
Butterfly Family Table Tennis Table
One of the few portable table tennis tables that give you a choice on the colored surface is this model from Butterfly. You can pick their awesome table up in one of two classical colors – blue or green. It’s another space-saving design that’ll be perfect for a dorm, man cave, or an office.
Just don’t settle your big deals over a first-to-ten-points game.
This is one of the lightest portable ping pong tables you’ll find. It’s perfect to go from your garage to the campground and back without stress. The assembly time is impeccable as it doesn’t require tools. Just flip out the legs and start playing.
You know how there’s always one guy in your wolfpack who seems to be good at everything? Well, it’s time to even up the playing field with this ping pong table.
You can adjust the top surface angle so one player is firing downhill and the other is receiving quicker shots and bigger bounces. Give that guy a few extra beers, adjust the table without him knowing, and watch him eat his words. This feature also makes it perfect for some quality time with the kids – they can go easy on you.
This table comes with a three-year warranty to make this investment a protected one. It also comes with the net and suitable attachments, but yet sadly comes without balls and paddles.
Pros
- Choice of colors
- Quick-action assembly
- Adjust difficulty level
- Exceptionally lightweight
- Reliable manufacturing
- Made with quality materials
Cons
- No handle for easy transportation
Hathaway Crossover Folding Portable Table Tennis Table
The next portable ping pong table we’ll be featuring is this great model from Hathaway. This is an exceptionally portable design that’s been made compact to carry. In fact, it’s one of the lighter models. It even has a handle so you can carry it like a briefcase.
The legs fold inwards and there’s a space to keep your free accessories in between. These free accessories we’re referring to are the two paddles and three ping pong balls that come with the product.
It’s evident that these ping pong tables have been made to withstand aggressive teenage boys and bigger kids. The steel frame is a one-inch cut of steel that’s been given extra protection through a powder coating. The top blue surface is made from half an inch of wood that has been silk screened and added with melamine.
This was to enhance how the ping pong ball reacts to impacts.
The aesthetics are finished off with the customary white-line markings. All of this excellent craftsmanship comes with a 180-day warranty for extra purchasing protection.
Pros
- Below the standard weight
- Briefcase-like handle for effortless portability
- Folds for simple storage
- Accessories come included
- 180-day warranty
- Exceptional material composition
Cons
- 15-minute assembly
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Dimensions 30 x 8 x 6 inches
- Weight 40lbs
- Accessories Included Yes
JOOLA Midsize Compact Table Tennis Table
The JOOLA Midsize Compact Table Tennis Table is one of the bigger portable ping pong tables we’ll feature. It comes in a single dark blue color as the pros use in the Olympics. It’s actually the standard table height! The only dimensional difference is the top surface which is of course smaller.
It also wouldn’t be so portable if that was the complete regulation size now, would it?
The table is two separate halves that are placed together. Many of these designs are clipped or fastened together with a latch. However, this doesn’t have any type of secure fastening. You can position each half against a wall to be perfect for solo practices. It fits under a wardrobe or a bed when folded.
You could use them like a poker table for Sunday Night Football entertainment? This design comes with a screw-type clamp, but they don’t include player paddles or ping pong balls.
Pros
- Bigger than average portable table
- Suitable for solo play
- Folding legs
- Easy to store
- Net and screw clamp included
Cons
- Unattachable halves may cause issues during play
- No carrying handle
-
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 39.3 x 39.2 x 4 inches
- Weight 50lbs
- Accessories Included No
Harvil Folding Portable Table Tennis Table
Looking for an outstanding ping pong table you can take with you just like a briefcase? Then you’re probably looking for the Harvil Folding Portable Table Tennis Table. You just don’t know it yet, and we can forgive that. A United States business designs this product, but it’s made in other corners of the globe too.
Not only does it look like a briefcase with briefcase-like handles. it also locks up like a briefcase.
You can secure its compact transformation with metal locks to make sure your product is safe. Not that it isn’t reliable and strong anyway! The table has a steel frame with powder coating to withstand daily and extensive use. The MDF top surface is of medium density to get the best of both worlds regarding exceptional durability and lightweight convenience.
If you do decide to opt for one or more of these portable ping pong tables, you’ll get some other stuff too. You get all your playing gear with three ping pong balls. They even offer a 180-day warranty to make your purchase risk-free. Someone can also be assigned to come and install it in your home for a small fee if you want.
However, Men’s Gear readers are probably too smart to need that type of assistance!
Pros
- Lightweight design
- Combines portability with durable materials
- Briefcase-type locks
- Warranty included
- Paddles and balls included
- Folding steel legs
Cons
- No playback option (single player mode)
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 30 x 26 x 4 inches
- Weight 31lbs
- Accessories Included Yes
Park & Sun Sports Indoor & Outdoor Mini Table Tennis Table
If the last one was over the line, what about these portable ping pong tables for a second serve? This blue-topped ping pong table can be transported easily due to its lightweight design and compactness when folded. The product is made out of durable materials to ensure you can keep the fun going for years.
The top surface is made from MDF that’s then laminated to smoothen it out and provide another layer of protection. The frame of the product is made from one inch of steel. This is on top of the black powder coating to prevent corrosion.
Once you’re ready to head to the beach or park for a fun-filled picnic, you simply fold it up and secure it together with reliable Velcro fastenings. Velcro is a clever inclusion because it’s not going to add unnecessary weight while you carry it. It also means it’s not going to unfold on you as you take it out of the car.
What makes its portability even more lucrative is the inclusion of handles. There will be no crab-like walking with your arms stretched wide as you maneuver it to your destination.
When you choose this product, you’ll receive a complimentary ping pong set. It consists of two paddles and two ping pong balls. Found your perfect portable table tennis table? Or is it game-on?
Pros
- One of the lighter options
- Compact folding with Velcro fastening
- Convenient handle for carrying
- Reliable laminated MDF
- Steel construction made to last
- Comes with playing essentials
Cons
- Above average price
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 31.7 x 32.6 x 5.2 inches
- Weight 34.1lbs
- Accessories Included Yes
Viper Portable Table Tennis Top
This MDF design from Viper offers tremendous portable ping pong tables. Unlike all the other options you’ve seen, this table can’t be called a table exactly. That’s because it doesn’t have any legs.
Place the green surface onto existing tables and begin your brow-sweating rallies. You can place it on top of a kitchen surface, your office desk, over some stools in your man cave. It’s the perfect excuse to also get a pool table, right? Air hockey table maybe?
Your wife will be banning you from reading Men’s Gear soon.
This is the ultimate must-have product for a boys’ night in. The portable table tennis top also comes with backgammon, checkers, and chess pieces for all-around entertainment. You can tell it was thought up by a company that started with a few guys in a bar.
All trying to think of ways to get people through the door.
This triple-folding surface becomes exceptionally compact and is easy to carry. It comes with its own carry bag with a side pocket for all the accessories. The accessories being all those games pieces. As well as two paddles and two balls for the games of tennis, which are also included!
That means game night does not always have to be at your place as you can take the fun on the road!
Pros
- Comes with a carrying case
- Multifunctional with other game sets
- Table tennis equipment included
- Made with robust MDF
- Unique design
- Compact folding
Cons
- Must have a suitable table already
- May delay dinner
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 47.2 x 32.3 x 0.5 inches
- Weight 38.7lbs
- Accessories Included Yes
Killerspin MYT Lee Table Tennis Table
After the first set we’ve seen some awesome portable table tennis options and we’re committed to continuing with the same high standards. This is exactly why the next product is the love child of two trusted brands – Killerspin and MYT Lee (named after Bruce Lee).
It’s a limited edition that won’t be down your regular retailers.
It‘s available in a not-so-orthodox black color and is perfect to transport to any gathering or to take on a family weekend trip. The product is foldable and has a convenient handle to make transportation seamless. You’ll become the eagerly awaited invite to any get-together with this cool and fun product.
Get the party started by having some friendly competition and a few beers. Whoever said alcohol and exercise couldn’t go together?
The only assembly that these portable ping pong tables require is to unfold it and attach the net. After you’ve done this a few times, we feel you’ll be set up before the teams are picked. Once the party is over you can easily fit it back in your trunk.
You can even keep it out of the way by folding it up and storing it in a cupboard or against a wall. Choosing this comes with additional peace of mind in the shape of a one-year warranty.
Pros
- Limited edition
- Unique black aesthetics
- Convenient carrying handle
- Easy to store
- Uses durable materials
Cons
- Pricier option
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 30 x 30 x 3.3 inches
- Weight 42lbs
- Accessories Included Yes
Franklin Sports Mid-Size Table Tennis Table
This is a contender for the heavyweight title in the portable ping pong tables territory. The design has a lot of innovative and convenient features that earn its place on our 10-place podium. It has the classical aesthetics of a green top and white lines.
The product will assemble and fold up without the need for tools. All you have to do is fold the legs inwards or outwards to put away or set up, respectively. When you’re carrying the product, things are simpler with the inclusion of comfortable handles.
The table is split into two halves. Both sides have an equal 9-millimeter thickness of high-density fiberboard. This high density is what causes it to be heavier than the portable tables that opt for a medium-density top surface. The legs are equally durable and made of steel.
At the bottom of the legs, you’ll find those leg levelers again. They are a useful feature to ensure the table is level and your floor remains mark-free.
However, we’ve saved their most innovative addition for last. They’ve cleverly made the securing aspect of their net structure to accommodate equipment. This means you can place your paddles and ping pong balls in a secure place so you don’t see any damage or lose them.
After such ingenuity, it’s ironic that they didn’t give you some equipment to go with it. That’s on you.
Pros
- Applicable for solo play
- Innovative equipment storage
- Foldable and easy to carry
- Made with HDF
- Leg levelers to protect and level
- Sturdy steel frame
Cons
- One of the heaviest models
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 72 x 36 x 3.5 inches
- Weight 63lbs
- Accessories Included No
Goplus Portable Table Tennis Table
We’re going from the heavyweight contender to the featherweight option at a friendlier price. Although it’s much smaller than what you’ve just seen. It’s more than 66% lighter than it too. At only 20 pounds, these ping pong tables are light and tremendously portable.
When it does fold up ready to be taken to the family picnic or the guys’ beach day, it has two rubber handles to make the job easier. The folded legs are ample space to store the free playing accessories that come with it. It also includes a customary net.
Free accessories come in the form of two paddles and two ping pong balls. Storing them in such a location is more impressive when you realize the design includes six legs instead of the usual four. Once fully set up and awaiting the friendly competition between your gang, it has the regular height of a standard table.
Yet it’s half the size in length of normal size ping pong tables. Compact and useful, who couldn’t like this?
Pros
- Extremely light to carry
- Same height of standard table
- Handles for when being carried
- Six strong legs
- Space to keep equipment when transporting
- Playing essentials are included
Cons
- No table markings
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 31 x 30 x 3 inches
- Weight 20lbs
- Accessories Included Yes
Hromee Table Tennis Table
The final portable ping pong table on our list comes from the great guys at Hromee. Like most, this model folds up to become easy to carry and get from A to B. When folded there are two handles, but these handles work together in a clever way.
One handle sits on either side and clips together as a way of securing the whole product in place – no Velcro or locks needed!
It has feet on all of its eight legs to protect your floor from minor damages. However, these rubber feet don’t adjust the height of the table to make it level. As the image suggests, this table has eight legs that allow the table to be split into two parts.
To separate them, just release the latches. Two tables for whatever? We’re in! Practice your game or extend the family dining table this holiday season, up to you!
This model has impressive durability, and it doesn’t have an impact on its weight either. The steel frame has extra support as it uses steel brackets on each of the four corners. Add in a 1.6-inch thick top and you have a robust design that many other tables don’t have.
The only thing they’re missing is some free playing equipment. Not all ping pong tables come with them, but this table is terrific nonetheless.
Pros
- Thicker top surface
- Clever handle fastening
- Rubber feet to protect floors
- Separates for the versatility of use
- Relatively light
- Folding steel legs with supporting brackets
Cons
- We want free playing accessories!
Specs
- Foldable Yes
- Folded Dimensions 30.3 x 30.1 x 3.3 inches
- Weight 42lbs
- Accessories Included No
What Are The Main Things To Consider When Buying A Portable Ping Pong or Table Tennis Table?
Just like most products, there are good and bad portable table tennis tables on the market. Not everyone is looking for the same features and specifications. Whereas one person may find one table perfect for them, another may find the same portable ping pong table doesn’t work for them for various reasons.
It’s these reasons that are our focus here – and the things to consider when buying one of these immensely fun products.
Size:
How big are portable table tennis or ping pong tables? We know some of you may have been trying to disprove it using internet searches, but size does matter. When considering a portable ping pong table, size is definitely important. One dimension you need to really look at is its “folded dimensions.”
We’ve included the folded dimensions of our top picks in our product specification sections. These measurements will help you know whether you can fit it in your cupboard, under your bed, or in your car.
Buying a portable ping pong table because of its space-saving storage benefit but not really because of its portability? If this is the case, you also need to take a look at its unfolded dimensions too. This is so you make sure you can play in your man cave without having to stick to the walls like a crab or getting bruised elbows.
Portability:
We’ve touched on this above, but there’s more to consider when looking at portability features. One of the first things to look at is the weight of the product. Will you be able to carry it to Dave’s party without struggling? If it’s only going to be transported by car then this isn’t so important.
Even still, it’s something to look out for.
Another portable feature that’s going to be really convenient is a handle. Some of the best models fold up like a briefcase with a handle to make transporting your table tennis table a doddle.
Lone wolf:
We can’t have our wolfpack around us all the time. Sometimes we like to occupy our man cave alone. Table tennis is naturally a game that requires two players. However, maybe you want to play when nobody’s around or get some practice in before the weekend competition with your pals.
In a few years you’ll probably be able to play against your home robot, but for now, you have to seek out specifically designed ping pong tables. Some tables split into two and one half can be placed against a wall to allow you to start rallies against the wall.
A man going by the name of Forrest Gump told us they were amazing. Although he also mentioned something about a ping pong paddle he was connected to and a girl named Jenny too. He’s right about the tables, nonetheless.
Equipment included:
If this is your first ping pong table then you’re likely to need some paddles and ping pong balls to go with it. If you’re weighing up two similar options, check our list. We included specifications for each to see if playing equipment is included or not.
Playing equipment can sometimes be overpriced. That means getting it with the table is a bonus and something to be aware of. Although paddles and ping pong balls may not be astronomically expensive, they can be far too much. When buying a table tennis table, you’re going to want to be aware of the inclusion.
Otherwise, you’ll make a secondary purchase. Due to this, you may spend more than you need to.
Secondary uses:
One way to help convince your partner into thinking if a ping pong table as a great addition to your home is to explain its potential secondary functions. If you want more than just a table tennis table then there are some options you could consider.
Check out the height of the tables, as some may offer the perfect extension to your dining table.
When friends or extended family visit, this can be of great use for the home. One of the models we have to show you also comes with pieces for various other games. Before searching for your perfect ping pong table, try and have a think if this is something you want.
We cannot stress enough that the woman or, well, the man in your life may not want a ping pong table. That means it is best to reeeaallly push the secondary use, which should offer more opportunity for you to grab it.
What Are The Best Brands Of Portable Table Tennis or Ping Pong Tables?
We’re blessed with a lot of good brands that create exceptional portable ping pong tables. This is why our top 12 options don’t feature the same brands over and over again. We’ve thoroughly checked out the gear from different companies in different parts of the world.
Some examples of the brands featured here are STIGA. This is a Swedish company who has been providing awesome table-sport equipment for over half a century.
We also highlight companies like Killerspin as well. Killerspin is an American brand who know all about ping pong equipment and they even host their own competitions. There are no part-timer brands here! This list should offer the best possible choice for you, regardless of where you are in the world.
Are These Tables Easy To Assemble? Do Some Of Them Come Pre-Assembled?
All of the portable table tennis tables we believe are the best on the market come assembled. There’s no need to crack open your toolbox and prepare for an argument about screws. They actually just come in their folded state. Simply unfold the legs and you’re ready to play – almost!
You WILL have to attach the net. Nets are secured in lots of ways but none of them are very challenging. You’ll have it up in minutes, so the tournament can commence. Most of the time, it’s as easy as just attaching it or flipping it up. Seriously, you’ll have more trouble dressing your burger for a cookout than putting up a ping pong table net.
Where Can I Take A Portable Ping Pong Tables? What Cool Games Can I Play With Friends And Family?
Some people choose a portable ping pong table just because they can keep it out of the way when not in use. Other people choose one because they genuinely want to take it on the road and enjoy it with different people in different places.
Popular destinations for these tables are parks, friends’ houses, parties, dorm rooms, the office, and even the beach. When taking it outside, one thing you should be aware of is the weather. Most of these products can’t withstand extensive rain and you should definitely avoid leaving them outside.
The wind is also an important factor. It’s much harder to get a rally going with a 30 mph wind redirecting your light ping pong ball. There is such a thing as weighted ping pong balls. This can make playing outside much stabler in windy outside locations.
We’ve already told you how you can get some sneaky solo practice in on your own. However, what about games for when the whole gang is around? Obviously, you can play the conventional game with the standard rules but there are other options that include more of the family.
You can play the rally game where a bunch of you run around the table returning the shots until someone doesn’t manage to get there in time and is knocked out. You could play table tennis basketball and try and get your shots in solo cups for double points too.
When the kids are asleep, add some beer to these cups and make it a type of ping pong beer pong! There are other game options you’ll find with a quick internet search. You can even get creative and make your own games!