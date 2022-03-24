For starters, vehicles from renowned names can already cost a hefty sum even in their stock form. However, those with money to burn are unlikely to settle for whatever the rest can also own. A wonderful example of an exclusive edition is this 911 Classic Club Coupe.

This beautiful sports car is a custom creation of the Porsche Club of America. We like to point out that if the price is not an issue, the German luxury carmaker will gladly offer their Exclusive Manufaktur service. A consultant will work with you to turn your ride into a completely bespoke machine.

Meanwhile, records show that several decades back, the firm launched the “Sonderwunsch Program.” Porsche selected several high-profile clients to come up with their ideal custom car. Fast-forward to 2022 and the Porsche Club of America gets to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Their 911 Classic Club Coupe project starts off with a 996 which then welcomes a collection of tweaks and upgrades. This is supposedly an homage to the Type 997 911 Sport Classic. You can see that it arrives with a double-bubble roof, a ducktail spoiler, and 18” Fuchs wheels, among others.

It flaunts a Sport Gray colorway with white racing stripes and blue trims. Graphics on the sides indicate the name of the 911 Classic Club Coupe. It appears the original powertrain remains intact with a 3.6-liter flat-six that outputs 381 horsepower.

The 911 Classic Club Coupe’s designation as a one of one model is indicated on a special plaque you can find on the exterior and interior. The cabin features black leather upholstery with Slate Gray accents and blue stitching all around. It also boasts a perforated Alcantara headliner, while the headrests have embroidery of the model’s name in blue.

Images courtesy of Porsche