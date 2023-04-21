Earlier this year, Polestar made the headlines courtesy of their partnership with Candela. The Swedish EV manufacturer will supply the C-8 DC and C-8 CC with high-energy-density batteries for their electric hydrofoil speedboats. However, it assures the automotive industry that its primary focus is still all-electric motoring. Hence, the 4 officially debuts with a striking profile.

At a glance, we are getting sporty vibes akin to SUV offerings from Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Porsche. Instead of a muscular fascia like most vehicles in its category come with, the Polestar 4 flaunts a sleek aerodynamic outline on both ends. The front curves aggressively toward the bumper, while the rear tapers in the style of a fastback.

The manufacturer notes it has “the aerodynamics of a coupe. The space of an SUV. The technology for the electric age.” A distinctive feature you’ll find on this model is the absence of a rear window. Instead of extending the panoramic glass roof all the way back, they’re integrating a hatch.

A rear-facing camera is mounted just above the hinge and directly feeds footage to the rearview mirror. Some EVs drop the traditional side mirrors for rear-facing imaging units on winglets over this type of setup on the Polestar 4. From a performance standpoint, it is “the fastest production car the brand has ever developed to date.”

Of course, this applies to the dual-motor trim which outputs 544 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque. The Polestar 4 can reach 60 mph from zero in 3.8 seconds. A single-motor version is likewise available. With its 102 kWh battery, the emission-free SUV is targeting a range of more than 300 miles on a single charge.

Images courtesy of Polestar