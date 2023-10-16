The way we see it, the influx of affordable Chinese EVs in markets beyond its borders will eventually spur other brands to come up with similar options for consumers. As it stands right now, EVs are still considerably more expensive than traditional cars. Companies like Peugeot could soon ramp up production of its e-308.

As reports put it, the French marque has been relatively slow to adapt compared to the likes of Cupra, Volkswagen, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, and Renault. However, the release of this silhouette could herald the arrival of more all-electric models shortly after the launch of the e-308.

China is steadily shifting away from internal combustion engines and the demand for emission-free platforms is at an all-time high. Data from surveys show that in 2022, the Chinese bought approximately 4.4 million EVs, which is roughly 22% of total passenger cars sold at the time.

Peugeot’s e-308 is built with Stellantis’ latest eco-friendly architecture. Its hybrid synchronous drive unit is powered by a 54 kWh NMC battery. Mounted below the floor, it helps with the stability and overall handling of this front-wheel-drive model. Nevertheless, its performance is purportedly average compared to others in the same range.

Total output is listed at 154 bhp and 199 lb-ft of torque. The electric hatchback can hit a top speed of 106 mph and travel up to 267 miles on a single charge depending on how aggressive your driving is. As for its design, it lacks the sportier appeal of similar models in the same segment yet appears sleek with clean lines and curves.

Unfortunately, it has several drawbacks like the small legroom for second row passengers. Some point out the materials used for the cabin could have been better, but its aesthetics are modern and attractive. Peugeot definitely has a lot more up its sleeve in the coming years, but the e-308 is not exactly something to write home about.

Images courtesy of Peugeot