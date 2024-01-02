Customize feeding schedule and make sure your beloved pets don’t miss a single meal with the PETLIBRO Granary Automatic Feeder. It’s easy to set up and schedules up to six meals daily and up to 50 portions per meal.

This feeder helps prevent pet obesity by controlling food portions. It dispenses accurate food portions (20ml each portion size) via a patented silicone rotor design that dispenses food without clogging. The design features three segments to ensure even food dispensing.

Meanwhile, a secure twist-lock lid, a desiccant bag, and sealing strip keeps food fresh for a crunchy bite every time. The lock prevents your pet from eating outside the schedule while keeping kibbles or food dry and fresh inside the tank.

Moreover, the PETLIBRO Granary Automatic Feeder allows users to record a 10-second message and play it up to five times to encourage your pet to eat while you’re away or sleeping. Then a built-in infrared detection suspends the cat feeder when it detects and obstruction, helping the feeder in good condition and your pets safe too.

This machine is easy to use simply plug into a wall outlet for power. Conveniently, 3D alkaline batteries (not included) can power it incase of blackouts or in an emergency. On the outside, it features a clear display and control buttons where users can set up schedules.

The PETLIBRO Granary Automatic Feeder is compatible with kibbles sized 2-15mm and can hold up to 5 liters in the tank. Aside from being easy to use, it is also lightweight 1.5kg (for 3L capacity) and 1.64kg (for 5L capacity).

Images courtesy of PETLIBRO