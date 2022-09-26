If you’re having a hard time planning where you’re taking a motoring enthusiast, here’s a tip. The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, is currently holding a special exhibit. Dubbed Hypercars 2: The Allure Of The Extreme, this is a collaboration with HRE Performance Wheels.

As expected, visitors who drop by the Bruce Meyer Family gallery can catch a glimpse of the world’s most highly sought-after vehicles. The majority of the cars gracing the hall of the establishment are boasting outputs beyond 1,000 horsepower. Top speed, meanwhile, exceeds 200 mph.

Furthermore, the production numbers of these machines are in the hundreds or even lesser. To give us an example, the Hypercars 2: The Allure Of The Extreme showcases the 2015 Koenigsegg One:1. Petersen Automotive Museum says it earns the distinction of the “world’s first modern production car with a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, and the first with a full megawatt of power.”

Powering it is a 5.0-liter turbocharged V8 producing 1,341 horsepower. It can also hit a top speed of 273 mph. Only 7 examples exist. Next, we have the 2022 Bugatti Ciron Pur Sport with a production run of only 60 units. Petersen Automotive Museum notes this is the successor to the Veyron and touts a carbon fiber monocoque.

At its heart is an 8.0-liter turbocharged W16 engine that generates 1,479 horsepower. It can complete a 0-62 mph run in 2.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 217 mph. Petersen Automotive Museum still has more in store for attendees of Hypercars 2: The Allure Of The Extreme. No need to rush because it’s ongoing until May 14, 2023. However, you can purchase tickets online now.

images courtesy of Petersen Automotive Museum