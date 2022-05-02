At the 2022 Palma International Boat Show, BRABUS Marine was on hand to unveil its latest day boat – the Shadow 900 Deep Blue. In another surprising yet welcome collaboration with the German high-performance tuner, Panerai announces the Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition. Clients who are ordering the vessel should be grabbing this stylish timepiece as well.

Curiously, it appears to be a revamped take on Panerai’s previous tie-in with the renowned aftermarket establishment. This latest outing may share similar design elements with the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition, but there are enough tweaks to set the two apart.

The watchmaker endows the Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition with a 47 mm DMLS titanium case. However, this dive watch retains the Carbotech uni-directional bezel with a graduated scale. The damascene patterns of the proprietary composite material look cool against the matte finish of the case.

A quick glance at the underside reveals the exhibition caseback. Here, you can view the intricate workings of Panerai’s P.4001/S automatic caliber. This 31-jewel movement features a Glucydur balance wheel, a KIF Parechoc anti-shock system, and an off-center tungsten rotor.

Furthermore, a three-day power reserve indicator tells you if your Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition is still good to go. The BRABUS branding and “B” emblem are prominently on show between 6 and 7 o’clock on the dial. At 9 o’clock, there’s an AM/PM sub-dial indicator, while a date window occupies the 3 o’clock spot.

Super-LumiNova coatings on the 12 o’clock index of the bezel, hour markers, and skeleton hands provide exceptional visibility in the dark. Finally, the Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition ships with a dual-material black rubber/leather and deep blue rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Panerai/BRABUS