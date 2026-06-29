Panasonic’s new five-blade ARC5 PRO shaver delivers smooth, comfortable, and efficient cutting performance regardless of hair type. Whether thick, coarse, longer hair, or hair that lies flat, it offers a better shaving experience that guarantees no missed strands.

It features three thin stainless-steel finishing blades with durable inner blades that deliver a close, skin-friendly shave all in a single stroke. It also has two thick stubble blades that pre-cut longer hairs before they reach the foils for twice the shaving efficiency. This is unlike conventional blades featuring holes aligned in a straight line, which miss some hairs and leave stubble behind.

Instead, ARC5 PRO features three ultra-close finishing blades that utilize a diagonal orientation to capture more hair in every pass. This geometry is especially ideal for flat-lying hair as it offers more contact and fewer missed strands. This smart five-blade design overall results in up to 50% more shaving efficiency.

Speaking of the blade, they are surgical-grade stainless steel crafted using unique Japanese Blade Technology. Additionally, using Japanese Samurai sword-making techniques, the inner blades achieve the sharpest edge, nano-sharpened to just 30 degrees. Meanwhile, the foils can handle even the thickest stubble effortlessly using minimal strokes.

At its core, ARC5 PRO boasts an ultra-fast linear motor that delivers 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute. The motor power remains consistent with no drop-off even when used through the densest patches.

Impressively, this shaver features an Intelligent+ Beard Sensor that scans beard density 233 times per second and automatically adjusts power in real time. It also has a flexible 20-direction head that tracks facial contours closely to maintain consistent blade contact across curves and angles.