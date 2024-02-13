Pagani is not like every other carmaker that pumps out vehicle after vehicle just for sales. Instead, the luxury marque is recognized for its highly limited production numbers. Moreover, the team allocates its resources to build exotic hypercars that are guaranteed to leave people awestruck. For its latest outing, we have the Huayra R Evo.

With a stellar reputation in the automotive industry, the manufacturer always aims to deliver an extreme experience in both performance and opulence. The flagship model is highly sought-after by collectors and it is almost impossible to see units offered even in the most exclusive of auctions.

As such, interested buyers need to be vigilant whenever Pagani opens its books for the Huayra R Evo. For this endeavor, they have partnered with HWA AG — a racing group which operates out of Affalterbach. This collaboration made it possible to engineer a track-ready beast that tips the scales at only 2,337 lbs.

What makes this feat possible is the use of advanced materials such as Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 in addition to Carbo-Triax HP62. To keep the Huayra R Evo’s weight under check, the cutting-edge alloy-composite chassis welcomes an independent wishbone suspension fabricated out of forged aluminum alloy. Adjustable shock absorbers with helical springs round out the setup.

The most crucial component of every hypercar is the powertrain and the Huayra R Evo is outfitted with the very best. A 6.0-liter V12 that produces 900 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque is mated to a six-speed sequential transmission. Industry sources also reveal the three-disc racing clutch was also supplied by HWA. Pagani says tests show a top speed of 218 mph.

To achieve these numbers yet remain under control by those behind the wheel, the aerodynamic kit generates the downforce needed to keep it firmly planted. Meanwhile, stopping power comes from the Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes. The Huayra R Evo rides on aluminum alloy wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero slicks. Finally, the icing on the cake here has to be the striking livery.

Images courtesy of Pagani