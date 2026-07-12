Our Place’s Dream Cooker offers endless cooking possibilities in a minimalist, user-friendly design. It’s a multicooker that saves up to 80% of your cooking time (compared to slow cooking methods). It removes the guesswork in pressure cooking, slow cooking, searing, and sautéing through an easy dial-based system.

Its 6-quart inner pot (equivalent to 9 cups of rice) with toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating offers the combined powers of all cooking methods mentioned above. Ditch the pan and sauté and sear directly inside the pot. Also, the pressure cook mode provides a hands-free method for fail-proof, safe, and delicious cooking. You don’t have to manually release the steam valve, which could lead to accidental burns.

It literally takes the pressure out of pressure cooking with its automated steam release. It creates an airtight effect around the pot, increasing both the pressure and temperature at which food cooks without it drying or burning. Because it relies on liquid and steam, food comes out juicy and tender.

Meanwhile, set to Slow Cook and you can go about your daily chores, or watch TV. You can do anything but cook with the Dream Cooker in your kitchen. It skips the complicated presets, offering a streamlined panel that relies on time, temperature, and mode to cater to different cooking situations. You can customize cooking by selecting time, mode, and temperature depending on the dish you’re making and how you want it cooked.

Then the Keep Warm mode keeps your cooked food palatable for hours. Dream Cooker comes with nine safety features and different silhouettes, so it seamlessly integrates into your kitchen’s interior. Additionally, its generous cooking pot lets you prepare multiple dishes at once, such as proteins, sides, vegetables, and rice.

Images courtesy of Our Place