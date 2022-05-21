Unless you regularly make use of your cooking facilities at home, we often forget to check the condition of our meal preparation tools. We’re willing to bet that some of your pots and pans might need replacement already. If it’s the latter you want, why not consider the Always Pan from Our Place?

Although most professionals recommend cast iron cookware, many find its upkeep bothersome. We understand where they’re coming from since the metal is prone to rusting without proper seasoning. Moreover, it is substantially heavier and is not compatible with induction cooktops

On the other hand, Our Place is crafting the Always Pan out of aluminum, which boasts exceptional thermal conductivity. It measures 10″ x 2.7″ with a 2.6-quart capacity and weighs only 3 lbs. The manufacturer is marketing it as a versatile replacement for your “fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan.”

It’s not exactly a reinvention, but then there are enough cool features that give it an edge over regular cookware. There are two spouts for mess-free pouring, an additional side handle, and a modular lid which you can adjust to release or trap steam.

You’ll notice that the main handle has a peg and a cutout on the edge closest to it. This functions as a spoon rest for the nesting beechwood spatula. The Always Pan also includes a custom stainless-steel steamer basket, which also doubles as a colander.

As we pointed out earlier, the Always Pan will work on regular gas stoves as well as induction cooktops. It’s awesome of Our Place to ship it with extras and offer it in 11 colorways. Pick from Blue Salt, Steam, Char, Sage, Spice, Heat, Lavender, Terracota, Blanch, Acid, and Zest.

Images courtesy Our Place