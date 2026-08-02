Modern solar panels can be fabricated into any shape and size. This means designers and engineers can explore innovative ways to incorporate clean energy into quirky projects. The fact remains that some never make it past the concept or prototype stages. The Lightfoot is an outlier, as the company confirms a summer release for its inaugural fleet.

We first heard about this cool urban mobility solution in 2024. At the time, the California-based group was marketing it as a sit-down e-scooter with a unique feature in tow. Since roof-mounted solar panels are out of the question here, the team proposes a more reasonable yet clever workaround. So far, we’re glad the production version retains the same look.

“Built for the quick trips that shape our days – the coffee runs, grocery loops, school drop-offs, across town meetings and evening adventures – Lightfoot remixes what a scooter can be so life just flows. Not just another scooter – it’s a smile machine,” writes Otherlab. Despite the odd outline of its bodywork, it seems to offer a relaxed riding position.

Its saddle is polyurethane foam upholstered in a waterproof textile, and can seat up to two adults. The frame is crafted out of 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum. Making up the body are two durable ABS doors, each clad in 120W solar panels. The waterproof and theft-proof cargo compartment can store up to 45.2 liters worth of items.

The Lightfoot touts two 750W brushless hub motors, which are then powered by a 1.5 kW, 54V, 30 Ah lithium-ion battery. Its green drive system can muster up to 59.01 lb-ft of torque, more than enough for steep hill climbs. A full charge promises approximately 45 miles, with an additional 18 miles from the solar panels on a sunny day.

Images courtesy of Otherlab