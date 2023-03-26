The last time we featured ONYX Motorbikes, it was to showcase the RCR 72V. With its striking old-school aesthetics, the electric moped makes it a cool platform for emission-free urban mobility. If you prefer something a little more traditional but with rugged capabilities, the company offers the LZR PRO. This bad boy is geared for the streets or the trails.

Many e-bikes we’ve highlighted before typically have some limitations as to where you can ride them. ONYX Motorbikes, on the other hand, engineers their new model with adventurous individuals in mind. The robust construction of its 6061 T6 aluminum frame provides peace of mind that your two-wheeler can handle any challenges in its path.

Smooth Weld Additive Technology (SWAT) and precision tube matching ensure unparalleled rigidity. It gives us peace of mind that our LZR PRO will withstand all challenges. The manufacturer lets you seamlessly switch from paved paths to more challenging terrain without worry.

Powering its 750W Bafang M600 Mid-Drive motor is a 36V 540 Wh 18650 lithium-ion battery pack. The beefy down tube holds the unit in place and can fully charge from empty in seven hours at 2A. The LZR PRO can hit a maximum range of 70 miles depending on the mode and riding habits of the owner.

It touts five pedal assist levels to match the varying stamina levels of the rider. The maximum power output of its electric drive system is 900W and produces 89 lb-ft of torque with a top speed of a little over 28 mph. Keep in mind, ONYX Motorbikes designs the LZR PRO to be as tough as it gets. Hence, have fun and don’t hold back!

Images courtesy of ONYX Motorbikes