On the rugged landscape of Sweden stands the Dalarö House, a summer retreat embedded into its rocky coastline. The water and the docks welcome guests a few steps down a flagstone pathway.

Seattle and New York-based architecture studio Olson Kundig embraced the natural terrain in the construction of the property. Some parts of the house are meticulously embedded into an outcropping of granite, with the hardscaping elements encircling and intersecting with this rock formation.

The team extensively incorporated natural elements to emphasize its connection to the landscape. The exterior of the Dalarö House features pine siding with a traditional and authentic Scandinavian finish. A green roof adds a touch of greenery to the home.

Meanwhile, its entrance respects the color palette of the historic Strindberg Cottage, the former house of Swedish writer and painter Johan August Strindberg. Taking inspiration from the pigment widely used in local villages and homes, the team incorporated the hue called Falun red into the design.

The team also shifted back the west wing of the Dalarö House to create a corner window that frames a south-facing view of the famous cottage, thus creating a sense of unity between the two structures. As for its interiors, the Dalarö House has clerestory windows that allow natural light into the home to reveal a rustic beach atmosphere thanks to oak floors and ceilings complemented by exposed concrete and tall walls of glazing that offer sweeping views of the water and rocks beyond. The home hosts a spacious great room with an open kitchen, flanked by bedrooms and bathrooms.

Images courtesy of Olson Kundig