Among the EDCs that we regularly have in our bags, backpacks, pocket, flashlights are perhaps the most neglected. However, when the lights go out or when you’re in a survival situation that requires illumination, that’s when we find out how essential these tools could be. Olight was courteous enough to send over one of their latest models – the Baton 3 Premium Edition – for us to review.

After featuring several of their products in the past, we have high expectations for this one. As expected, the company did not disappoint. Just like when you order directly from Olight, the item shipped out quickly and was securely packed.

Unboxing the Baton 3 Premium Edition

The package arrives in a white box with the Olight branding on all side except for the top, bottom, and rear. The Baton 3 Premium Edition is available in three colorways: blue/black, red/gold, and black/dark blue. Ours was the latter and it is prominently on the box along with some of its features.

Equally notable is the bi-fold flap clasps to the side with magnets. What immediately greets you is a message from the Olight Team that reads: “Welcome to the Olight family! Enjoy your next level EDC experience with this Baton 3 Premium Edition.”

It’s a simple but meaningful touch that goes a long way with consumers. Thank you Olight! Next up is a sturdy yellow plastic sleeve with “getting started” information as well as some warnings on what not to do with the product within.

Taking it out, immediately greeting us is the Baton 3 Premium Edition within a plastic sleeve. Below is a pull-out tab that exposes a smaller box that holds the charging cable, instruction manual, and cleaning cloth. Olight’s attention to subtle details is certainly impressive.

The metal strain relief ends of the USB-A to USB-C charging cable matches the colorway of our variant and even includes caps to keep dust out. Bravo! These thoughtful nuances make technophiles like us happy.

Overview of the Baton 3 Premium Edition

For those wondering, Olight is also selling a standard version of this handy piece of gear. However, we recommend that one splurges a bit and goes for the deluxe bundle instead. Here are the key specifications provided:

Baton 3:

Specs Dimensions *L x W x D* (Inches): 2.48 x 0.83 x 0.83

Weight (Ounces): 1.87

Material: Aluminum Alloy

Ingress Protection: Yes (IPX8)

Impact Protection (FL1 Standard): Yes (Up to 5 feet)

Charging Type: Magnetic

Battery Capacity (mAh): 550

Maximum Battery Life: 20

Maximum Brightness (Lumens): 1,200

Maximum Light Intensity (Candela): 6,889

Maximum Throw Distance (Feet): 545

Lighting Modes: 5

Light Source: High-Performance CW LED

Lens/Reflector Type: TIR Optic Lens

Strobe Function: Yes

SOS/Beacon Function: No

Baton 3 Charging Case:

Specs Dimensions *L x W x D* (Inches): N/A

Weight (Ounces): 4.02

Material: Plastic (Soft-Touch Matte Finish)

Ingress Protection: N/A

Impact Protection: N/A

Charging Type: USB-C

Battery Capacity (mAh): 3,500

Maximum Charges: 3.5

Hands-On with the flashlight

Now that we’ve provided the specifications of the Baton 3 Premium Edition, let’s move on to the good stuff. Olight recommends that you fully charge it first, but there is some residual power left from when it left the factory.

To give you an idea, the charging case may be crafted out of plastic but there is some heft to it which is likely from the battery. It’s just slightly larger than that of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, which makes it very pocketable as most EDCs should be.

The cover flips open to the side much like that of a typical Zippo lighter and is secured in place when closed by a magnet. After lifting it up you’ll see the Baton 3 nestled inside with an insulating piece of plastic as well as an LED indicator on the edge.

If this is your first time taking out the flashlight, you’re probably wondering why it’s not working right? We were also in the same boat because we failed to pay attention to one crucial direction. It was clearly noted on the yellow sleeve upon unboxing that we should unscrew the handle and remove another piece of insulating plastic.

The aluminum alloy construction of this compact EDC tool gives it a durable vibe. The matte finish coupled with the textured grip of the handle makes it less likely to slip out of your hands. For added versatility, a two-way pocket clip and lanyard hole combo come standard.

Using The Baton 3 Premium Edition

With that out of the way, you can now turn on the Baton 3 by pressing the button once. To switch intensity levels, just hold the button down for a few seconds to cycle through the three main presets.

The lowest brightness level – Moonlight Mode — is accessible by holding down the button when the flashlight is turned off. To activate the Strobe function, press the button three times in rapid succession.

Finally, to quickly engage Turbo Mode wherein the unit emits a blinding beam at (6,889 candela/1,200 lumens) that is visible up to 545 feet away, press the button twice. Only enable this setting when absolutely necessary as it will quickly heat up the metal body.

After use, just slip it back into the slot within the charging case to recharge. Likewise, we want to point out that the magnets Olight uses are quite powerful. These keep the flashlight firmly in place.

There was no wiggle at all and it doesn’t even fall out. Trust us, we tried vigorously shaking the Baton 3 Premium Edition upside down with the cover open. It’s definitely stuck in there like a champ until you manually pull it out.

Our Takeaway

It should be obvious that we have don’t really have any complaints against the Baton 3 Premium Edition. Still, others might find it too small for other applications. This might be true, but the manufacturer actually offers a wide range of lighting products that will cater to what you need.

