The holidays are already here, and the shopping rush is at an all-time high. Gift-giving is a tradition that never seems to go out of style, but some items seem very difficult to come by. Gamers are all after the latest hardware, while some are eager for booze to warm them up. Since renowned labels will be flying off shelves, this gives others like Off Hours to showcase their bourbon.

Only going for spirits from established names can be an overrated affair sometimes. Why listen to whiskey snobs who swear on their souls that scotch is the only drink that matters, right? Most of all, why deprive yourself of the amazing adventures American distillers like Off Hours have in store for your senses?

Their bourbon is perfect for a casual sip after a long day, or just about anytime you feel like it. As detailed by their tasting notes, it is a smooth and balanced experience. The subtle hints of toasted pecans, vanilla, and nutmeg let you pair it with almost any dessert. Then there’s the cinnamon notes and a smooth finish to cap it all off.

Off Hours goes on to say, “this is a bourbon for life. For afternoon relaxations and late night conversations, we raise a glass to all of it and then some.” Even the bottle design reflects minimalism, to remind us of beauty in simplicity. Meanwhile, the recipe starts with a 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley mash.

This ages for more than 5 years in American white oak barrels where the bourbon develops its distinct profile. After distillation, Off Hours ships these in 750-ml bottles for us to drink straight, on the rocks, or in various cocktails. Share a few this holiday season because it tastes even better when in the company of friends and family.

Images courtesy of Off Hours