After a string of awesome special edition versions of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One, and Xbox One X, we have yet to see something similar for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, Nintendo launches the Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition.

Unlike rivals Sony and Microsoft, the iconic Japanese gaming company just loves to churn out highly collectible customizations of its hybrid game system. Since the debut of the original Switch, it has received cosmetic tweaks to mark the release of AAA first-party and third-party titles.

Now, the follow-up to the company’s highly successful 2017 open-world action-adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting a themed revamp of the Switch OLED. Keep in mind that like Nintendo’s previous special edition units, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition does not include a copy of the game.

In fact, the highly anticipated sequel is not due to come out until May 12, but early reviews are now in. So far, opinions from various gaming publications are overwhelmingly positive. As for the Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, it looks downright stunning.

Nintendo opts to keep the black housing of the Switch OLED but adorns the rear cover and kickstand with a special pattern. The Joy-Cons are decked in gold with green and white graphics. Meanwhile, the dock is white with special artwork printed in gold. If you want matching accessories, make sure to grab The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller and Carrying Case as well.

Images courtesy of Nintendo