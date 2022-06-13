For golf-centric devices, accessories, and apparel, 2022 already has plenty. With more people now hitting the links these days, the demand for products related to the sport is surging. With the U.S. Open just a few days away, Nike wants you to gear up with the Air Max 90 G “Surf and Turf.”

This special colorway looks vibrant and is supposedly a tribute to the state of Maine. Particularly, its iconic marine export – the lobster. We don’t know why the folks went with “Surf and Turf” when the crustacean’s name would have sufficed. This Air Max 90 G looks stylish enough even for users who prefer darker hues.

It sports a synthetic upper in white with the Nike Swoosh logo in blue on both sides. The heel features the Nike Air branding and Swoosh symbol in white against a red background. A heel tab in red/white and crimson mudguard wraps the sides and ends just before the toebox.

If you look closely there are cool little water droplets on the surfaces to give it a wet look. There are textured panels in white that also double as lacestays. Unlike the regular Air Max 90 Gs, the sockliner of the “Surf and Turf” only shows the Golf script and the Swoosh logo.

Meanwhile, the Nike branding over the Swoosh in blue adorns the tongue. The Air Max 90 G “Surf and Turf” features a Phylon foam midsole with an Air unit just below the “Air Max” badge. No spikes here on the waffle outsole.

Nike notes that the shoes are engineered to withstand moisture and backs them with a 1-year waterproof warranty. The Air Max 90 G “Surf and Turf” also ships with a special hangtag that shows the Nike Swoosh in the shape of a lobster.

Images courtesy of Nike