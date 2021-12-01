Netflix bids goodbye to 2021 with a bang. The streaming giant wants to keep the jolly season, well, jolly. As such it has exciting new movies and new seasons of your favorite TV shows in store. It also has a lineup of Netflix originals, holiday classics, rom-coms, Oscar contenders, new comedies, action, and more. Then, of course, who could forget the quintessential Christmas movies.

November is a good precursor to what Netflix has in store for December. There are more original series and films including Sandra Bullock’s “The Unforgivable” in which she plays an ex-convict. Then there’s the South Korean sci-fi space adventure series called “The Silent Sea” starring “Train to Busan” star Gong Yoo.

Prepare for star-studded comedy disaster film “Don’t Look Up” which packs celebrity appearances the likes of Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Timothée Chalamet. Then there are the anticipated new seasons of your favorite shows including “Emily in Paris, “Money Heist,” “Lost in Space,” “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” and more.

Come December fans will find out if Geralt and Yennefer will reunite and if Ciri will finally be able to master her powers in Season 2 of “The Witcher.” Then “Karate Kids” fans will know whose dojo will reign supreme when Season 4 of “Cobra Kai” kicks off the New Year. The streamer has tons of new shows, movies, and more on the lineup to keep December merry and bright. With only a few days left before November ends, it’s time to keep your calendar open so you can plan for those days and nights of binge-watching.

Suffice to say, Netflix has you ready for the festive season when you want to just stay indoors and avoid the cold air outdoors. To see what is coming for December on the streamer, check out our list below. We also provided a brief description of the upcoming new Netflix original films and series and on new seasons of your favorite shows.

1 Lost in Space Season 3 (Dec. 1) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star The third and final season of the reboot of the iconic 1960s series takes our galactic heroes into yet another planet where their bravery, determination, and skills will be put to the test. The stakes are higher for the Robinson family as they face their biggest alien threat to date. The series packs up with eight episodes and kicks off after the 97 children boarding the Juniper landing ship escaped through a rift in space and the discovery of the Fortuna, a ship that vanished nearly two decades earlier. An official synopsis for Season 3 of Lost In Space teases the ultimate test to the Robinson family’s survival instincts on another planet. “After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will, and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.” Creators: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Irwin Allen—Cast: Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serrichio, Brian Steele, Nevis Unipan, Raza Jaffrey, Douglas Hodge, Mina Sundwall, Parker Posey— Run Time: 60m 2 The Power of the Dog (Dec. 1) Based on the novel by Thomas Savage, the film is set in 1925 Montana and follows wealthy ranchers, the Burbank brothers Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons). They may be bound by blood and their family’s business, but they are nothing alike in terms of how they treat others. Phil is charismatic but hides a dark past, while George is a romantic. He falls in love with local widower Rose (Kirsten Dunst), marries her, and takes her son in as his own. They find themselves at odds with each other with Rose in the picture. However, Phil takes a surprising interest in her effeminate son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and turns him into his protégé for reasons only he knows. The film, from award-winning director Jane Campion (“The Piano), premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews. It’s on to be one of the Oscar contenders for 2020 with Cumberbatch stealing the spotlight for his character. He told reporters during an interview that he never once broke character on the set of the film. This includes not speaking to Dunst to maintain their “animosity” toward each other. She too did the same for him. Director: Jane Campion— Screenplay: Jane Campion— Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kenneth Radley, Sean Keenan— Run Time: 2h 06m 3 Single All The Way (Dec. 2) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star A romantic comedy film that follows best friends Peter (Michael Urie) and Nick (Philemon Chambers). In an attempt to thwart his family’s judgment over his single status, Peter convinces Nick to join him for the holidays. He also asks him to pretend that they are in a relationship. However, their plan backfires, somehow, when Peter’s mom (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her personal trainer James (Luke Macfarlane). In a classic best friend turned lovers story, the story begs the question of whether Peter and Nick will eventually realize their true feelings for each other. Director: Michael Mayer— Screenplay: Chad Hodge— Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy, Luke Mcfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Jennifer Robertson— Run Time: 1h 39m 4 Mixtape (Dec. 3) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star A coming-of-age holiday comedy that centers on 12-year-old Beverly and her quest to learn more about her mother. She accidentally destroys a priced mixtape that once belonged to her mom. She then goes on a quest to track down all of the obscure songs from the album. In the process, she learns more about herself, meets new friends, and reconciles with the aunt who raised her through the years. This film is a long time in the making. It was initially confirmed in 2012 with Sarah Jessica Parker playing the role of the aunt and Tom Vaughn as director. But it went through several script rewrites and ultimately left with no director for several years until Netflix picked it up. Director: Valerie Weiss— Screenplay: Stacey Menear— Cast: Julie Bowen, Jackson Rathbone, Nick Thune, Kiefer O’Reilly, Anthony Timpano, Gemma Brooke Allen, Olga Petsa, Audrey Hsieh, Diego Mercado, Russell Roberts— Run Time: 1h 33m 5 The Unforgivable (Dec.10) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) committed a violent crime and paid for it with decades of imprisonment. She killed a police officer and served 20 years behind bars. But society refuses to forgive her and still sees her as a criminal even after her release. There are several people whose lives she affected by the crime. There is a lot of anger, sorrow, hatred, bitterness, and thirst for revenge. Her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged sister she was forced to leave behind. This award-winning film has more to the plot than being a redemption story. Sandra Bullock said it becomes a whodunnit mystery when viewers go through the background of the story. She described it as a “murder mystery within a very complex character drama.” Director: Nora Fingscheidt— Screenplay: Stacey Menear— Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Bernthal, Viola Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Vincent D’Onofrio, Tom Guiry, Rob Morgan, W. Earl Brown, Linda Emond— Run Time: 1h 52m 6 Money Heist Season 5 – Volume 2 (Dec. 3) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This final season of the most-watched non-English title ever on Netflix hits the breaks to the mind-boggling yet fascinating plot twists and turns. The story picks up where the crew finds themselves surrounded by police and arguing over their escape plan and whether they should keep the gold. Volume 2, or sometimes referred to as Part 2, will also reveal the consequences of their heist. Will Alicia turn over the Professor to the police? She hid a couple of players from the bathroom in her sleeve, which could hint that she is still not on his side. She could ultimately be the catalyst to the crew’s downfall or the end of the Professor. Plus, there are rumblings of Tokyo making an appearance in the final season. Probably in a flashback scene since no one can possibly survive four exploding grenades to the chest. The trailer for the final run of the series hints there are more sacrifices to be made as the crew struggle to evade capture. Creator: Alex Pina— Cast: Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Mario de la Rosa, Jose Manuel Poga, Fernando Soto, Fernando Cayo, Belen Cuesta, Luka Peros, Hovik Keuchkerian— Run Time: 1h 10m 7 Back to the Outback (Dec. 10) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This Netflix original animated film follows a group of “deadly” animals who escape from their enclosures in the Australian Wildlife Park. Tired of being gawked at in the zoo and considered as ugly creeps, they make the daring escape to head back to the outback. The hunt is on for the ragtag group of creatures which consists of a poisonous snake and spider, an adorable koala called Pretty Boy, a scorpion, and a thorny devil aka a “horny toad.” Expect a wild and fun ride as some of the scenes in the movie pay homage to a few of Hollywood’s best films including “Mad Max, “Strictly Ballroom,” and ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” Directors: Harry Cripps, Clare Knight— Screenplay: Harry Cripps, Gregory Lessans— Cast: Jacki Weaver, Guy Pearce, Isla Fisher, Eric Bana, Wayne Knight, Rachel House, Angus Imrie, Kameron Hood, Tim Minchin, Gia Carides, Keith Urban, Miranda Tapsell— Run Time: 1h 35m 8 The Witcher Season 2 (Dec. 17) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Geralt of Rivia and Ciri welcome new foes and allies in this epic TV adaption of the series of books of the same name from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The trailer for the second season introduces new monsters, new characters from the monster hunters’ keep, Kaer Morhen, and the elven army. In this installment, Ciri will learn to master her powers as Geralt’s protégé. Yennefer and Fringilla may have to work together to escape their clutches in the hands of the elves. Meanwhile, Cahir continues his hunt for the powerful princess. Expect more mayhem, amazing fight scenes, and ghoulish creatures to keep your cold nights even colder. Creator: Lauren Schmidt— Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anna Shaffer, Anya Chalotra, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Eamon Farren, Paul Bullion, Mimi Ndiweni, Joey Batey — Run Time: 60m 9 Emily In Paris Season 2 (Dec. 22) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Expect a parade of fashionable wears from lead star Lily Collins as she returns in even more out-of-control fashion and out-of-control hormones. The installment takes place right where the first season left off. Emily and Gabriel have just slept together on the assumption that he would be leaving for Normandy the next day. Instead, a generous investment from her Savior client, Antoine, means he doesn’t have to leave. Then there’s Emily’s trip to Saint Tropez with Mathieu Cadault. As Collins puts it, Emily’s life is in chaos with her relationship in a mess. Creator: Darren Star— Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Kate Walsh, Charles Martins— Run Time: 30m 10 Don't Look Up (Dec. 24) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) are on a mission to convince mankind to heed their warning about an oncoming threat of a comet crashing on earth. Nobody seems to care about the disaster it could leave in its wake. Their quest finds them an ally, Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), and the trio eventually embarks on a media tour. They reach the office of an indifferent president (Meryl Streep) and her son and Chief of Staff Jason (Jonah Hill) and eventually end up on the airwaves of a morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Mankind only has six months to prepare before impact. The trio must find convincing ways to inform the public and their attempts prove to be surprisingly comical. Director: Adam McKay— Screenplay: Adam McKay— Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, T imothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Brian Faherty, Michael Chiklis, Paul Guilfoyle, Himesh Patel, Robert Joy, Meghan Leathers— Run Time: 2h 25m 11 Cobra Kai Season 4 (Dec. 31) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This ultimate homage to the classic “Karate Kid” franchise sees Daniel LaRusso and once-mortal rival Johnny Lawrence team up for the all-valley karate tournament. The stakes are higher and their enemies meaner as John Kreese preps his team to win even if it means they must play dirty. The fourth installment will determine if Daniel and Johnny can work together and set their differences aside so they can beat Cobra Kai. Creators: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg— Cast: Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Ralph Macchio, Xolo Maridueña, William Zabka, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Hannah Kepple— Run Time: 30m 12 The Last Daughter (Dec. 31) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This directorial debut by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is a psychological thriller that follows Leda as she embarks on a solo adventure. On her beach vacation, she becomes consumed with the life of two mothers and is forced to face the terror of her dark past through them. This film takes a brave look at motherhood and womanhood. Olivia Colman as the lead is very affecting in her portrayal of a confused and overwhelmed woman who is forced to come to terms with the unconventional choices she made as a young mother. Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal — Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal — Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Abe Cohen, Ed Harris, Nikos Poursanidis, Panos Koronis, Jack Farthing, Dagmara Dominczyk— Run Time: 2h 1m 13 The Silent Sea (Dec. 24) Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This South Korean sci-fi horror series is set in the distant future where the earth has become inhabitable. It has gone through desertification, thus making it barren. In the hopes of restoring the planet, a space exploration team is sent on a dangerous mission to secure an unknown sample from an abandoned space station on the moon. The sample is said to be the key to the earth’s survival. Han Yoon-jae (Gong Yoo) leads the team with the help of Captain Ryu Tae-Sook (Joon Lee), an engineer who volunteers to join the mission. Meanwhile, Bae Song Ji-an (Bae Doo-na), an astrobiologist, is on another quest of her own. She aims to uncover the truth behind the abandonment of the space station. Director: Choi Hang-Yong— Screenplay: Eun-kyo Park— Cast: Bae Doo-na, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Moo-saeng — Run Time: 45m

December 1

44 Cats (Season 4)

Closer (2004)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Green Snake (2021) Netflix original

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4) Netflix Original

Kayko & Kokosh (Mulitple Seasons) Netflix Original

Knight Rider 2000 (1991)

Life (1999)

Looper (2012)

Lost in Space (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Power of the Dog (2021) Netflix Original

Think Like a Man (2012)

December 2

#abtalks (Season 1)

Escalona (Season 1)

Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1)

Single All the Way (Netflix Original)

The Alpinist (2021)

The Coyotes Limited Netflix Original series

The Whole Truth (2021) Netflix Original

December 3

Cobalt Blue (2021) Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) Netflix Original

Mixtape (2021) Netflix Original

Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) Netflix Original

December 6

David and the Elves (2021) Netflix Original

Voir (Season 1) Netflix Original

December 7

Centaurworld (Season 2) Netflix Original

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) Netflix Original

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Netflix Original

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special Netflix Original

December 9

Asakusa Kid (2021) Netflix Original

SHAMAN KING (New Episodes) Netflix Original

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) Netflix Original

December 10

Anonymously Yours (2021) Netflix Original

Aranyak (Season 1) Netflix Original

Back to the Outback (2021) Netflix Original

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original

Roaring Twenties: Austin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Still Out of My League (2021) Netflix Original

The Shack (2017)

The Unforgivable (2021) Netflix Original

Two (2021) Netflix Original

December 11

Fast Color (2019)

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) Netflix Original

December 13

Eye in the Sky (2015)

December 14

Bonus Family (Season 4) Netflix Original

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) Netflix Original

Russell Howard: Lubrican Limited Netflix Original Series

The Future Diary (Season 1) Netflix Original

December 15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe Netflix Original Miniseries

Masha and the Bear (Season 5)

The Hand of God (2021) Netflix Original

December 16

A Naija Christmas (2021) Netflix Original

Aggretsuko (Season 4) Netflix Original

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) Netflix Original

Darkest Hour (2017)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) Netflix Original

The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021)

December 17

Decoupled (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Witcher (Season 2) Netflix Original

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar Netflix Original Miniseries

December 21

Grumpy Christmas (2021) Netflix Original

December 22

Emily in Paris (Season 2) Netflix Original

Grumpy Christmas (2021) Netflix Original

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick Netflix Original Miniseries

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) Netflix Original

Don’t Look Up (2021) Netflix Original

Minnal Murali (2021) Netflix Original

The Silent Sea (Season 1) Netflix Original

December 25

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) Netflix Original Docuseries

December 29

Anxious People Netflix Original Limited Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original

December 30

Kitz (Season 1) Netflix Original

December 31