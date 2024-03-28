New Balance’s new release, a pair of slip-on beauties called Fresh Foam X RCVRY, is the latest effortless silhouette to join the footwear brand’s ever-growing sneaker collection. But it is unlike anything New Balance has released before, since appearance alone suggests that it’s deviated from the brand’s classic sneaker design.

NB billed it as a post-activity slip-on equipped with all the comfortable cushions you’d need for your feet to rest and recover so you can get back out there again. It’s designed to get you ahead of the competition, be that after a marathon, a game, or a practice.

The New Balance Fresh Foam X RCVRY features interiors equipped with 360-degree massaging elements that help keep you comfortable during post-workout recovery. Likewise, ventilation holes on the uppers amid a subtle “N” logo allows your feet to breathe.

As for cushioning, these sandals provide superior cushioning to keep you comfortable. There’s the thick ultra-cushioned Fresh Foam X midsole, the injection-molded EVA foam midsole for lightweight cushioning, and the foot-hugging fully injected uppers. The use of Fresh Foam X on the midsole suggests that these can also be worn on the tracks as the material is designed not just for cushioning but also to boost energy return during everyday training or recovery runs.

The New Balance Fresh Foam X RCVRY make your recovery as comfortable as possible while providing ideal traction on uneven surface from the rubber pods. It retails for $100 and available in different colorways including Black with spice blue, Tamarind with spice blue, and Concrete with castlerock.

Images courtesy of New Balance