Crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks are engineered with off-road capabilities. Moreover, these platforms normally boast specs and performance that ultimately deliver exceptional versatility. Then, when the situation calls for competitive racing, you get something like this T1+ Ranger. We have the guys over at the Neil Woolridge Motorsport Ford Castrol Team to thank for this 2022 entry.

Aside from the weather, tracks offer a controlled setting where drivers can push their machines to the absolute limit. Off-road configurations, on the other hand, need to account for the dynamic changes in terrain as well. The team had a promising 2021 season. Now, they’re aiming for dominance in the new T1+ Class.

The racer looks nothing like the stock version of the new pickup truck. The beefy silhouette may still be there, but the overall aesthetics receive a major overhaul. Given the challenges it will face, stability is a major contributor to how well it tackles unforgiving environments. Thus, it now sports a wider stance and a more aggressive styling.

Since weight matters when it comes to competitive racing, the T1+ Ranger goes for a composite body kit. The Neil Woolridge Motorsport Ford Castrol Team settles only for the best. Look closely, and the familiar weaving patterns of carbon fiber with aramid fibers ensure lightweight durability. The flared-out wheel arches accommodate bigger 17” wheels shod in chunky 37” tires.

The BOS Suspension system likewise provides almost 14 inches of travel for a smoother ride. Moving this behemoth is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine good for 402 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. The T1+ Ranger also touts a shorter bed and robust protection for the undercarriage. The blackout beast will once again compete in the 2022 South African Rally-Raid Championship.

Images courtesy of Neil Woolridge Motorsport Ford Castrol Team