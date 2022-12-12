Tesla is not the only manufacturer with a monopoly over avant-garde design. If the polygonal silhouette of the Cybertruck is your kind of thing, then Munro Vehicles’ first-ever EV might sway your fancy their way. The MK_1 is an SUV environmentalist should keep on their radar as it boasts impressive off-road capabilities.

Since this is the EV startup’s debut model, it needs to stand out in a market dominated by established names in the business. Nevertheless, it will be a tough hill to climb to go up against the likes of Tesla and other automotive marques. Does the MK_1 really have what it takes to deserve your hard-earned money?

Firstly, let’s consider its electric powertrain’s performance. The Scottish group offers three trim packages to suit various needs. The standard is dubbed the Utility and packs a 220 kW electric motor and a 61.2 kWh battery. The eco-friendly SUV can tow up to 5,512 lbs. and carry payloads up to a ton.

Next is the Range version, which uses an 82.4 kWh battery for an estimated 190 miles on a full charge. The last one on the list is dubbed the MK_1 Performance. With its dual inverters, the towing capacity surges to about 7,716 lbs. and it can hit 60 mph from zero in 4.9 seconds.

Overall, we’re looking at approximately 376 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque depending on the configuration. The MK_1 comes with a geometric body in an all-black colorway. It can seat up to five and still have space for your gear. Munro Vehicles confirms a 2023 delivery date for early adopters.

Images courtesy of Munro Vehicles