The world’s leading streaming entertainment service Netflix has gone into overdrive with the phenomenal release of the Korean survival drama, Squid Game. Just four days after its September launch, the streaming TV show becomes the first Korean drama to hit the platform’s No. 1 spot.

The latest report reveals approximately 132 million viewers watched at least two minutes of Squid Game in its first 23 days. The hit K-drama is now the biggest series launch ever in the history of Netflix, dethroning Bridgerton. The UK costume drama formerly wore the crown as the most-streamed TV show with 82 million accounts in the first 28 days.

Moreover, Squid Game categorically takes the internet by storm for four definitive reasons: bloody, violent, addictive, and binge-able. The massively sensational Korean survival mini-series contains disturbing nine episodes in its first season. That’s why it is easy to binge the incredibly thrilling and addictive show all for one day.

After watching the finale with burning questions on your mind, you feel the need to fill the void. While it sounds possible, a Squid Game season 2 remains unofficial at the moment. Hence, in the meantime, watch some dystopian and dark movies or TV shows to entertain you during your downtime.

So, for your viewing pleasure, we gathered the 12 best movies and shows like Netflix’s Squid Game that are currently up for streaming. But before that, let’s first dig into some interesting details about the survival K-drama and its unprecedented success.

Squid Game: Everything to Know

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk is the genius behind the wildly popular Korean survival drama series. Oddly named Squid Game focuses on a heavily indebted group of people in South Korea.

All 456 players from different walks of life put risk their lives in a twisted series of elevated children’s games. They all have one goal in mind: win a whopping cash prize of 45 billion South Korean won ($38 million). However, the odds of survival in this deadly tournament don’t look good for the desperate contestants.

From the looks of it, the Korean survival drama may seemingly share a palpable likeness with U.S. blockbuster films like Saw and Hunger Games and Japan’s Battle Royale.

Squid Game, however, is a terrific horror/drama masterpiece that doesn’t come close to being a copycat. The top Netflix show has developed rich backstories, not just for the deadly tourney players but for those who run the game.

Further, the Korean thriller offers full-packed suspenseful twists and turns. It has greatly hooked audiences with its cliffhanger-heavy plotting and bizarre costumes and sets.

The show explains what the squid game means in its first episode. Major character Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) revealed that it’s a game his neighbor kids once played on a squid-shaped court. It’s quite similar to Red Rover or a complicated version of the tag game.

All nine episodes simultaneously dropped on Sept. 17 are detailed as follows:

1st Episode: Red Light, Green Light

2nd Episode: Hell

3rd Episode: The Man Without the Umbrella

4th Episode: Stick to the Team

5th Episode: A Fair World

6th Episode: Gganbu

7th Episode: VIPs

8th Episode: Front Man

9th Episode: One Lucky Day

The Korean survival drama series’ cast includes Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Squid Game received positive reviews from fans and critics, with a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb.

Movies and TV Shows Like Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’

After watching the series finale, you might want to sate your craving for the best movies and TV shows like Squid Game. There’s a slew of excellent choices to go for from dystopian dramas, Korean horror thrillers, and supernatural death game cinematic pieces.

Now, while we impatiently wait for a new season of the hit streaming TV series, check out our guide to the 12 best movies and TV shows like Squid Game.