Animation has been unfairly treated for being too juvenile or for-kids, but we’re in the Golden Age of Television, and there’s no shortage of topnotch animated series in the nearly infinite list of good shows streaming right now.

Stop complaining about the decline of writing in The Simpsons and start branching out. Netflix’s cache isn’t all live-action comedy sitcoms, treacly prison dramas, or gritty but emotionally impotent action flicks. There’s a lot more if you just look a bit further. The streaming service has a rich stockpile of animated series of various genres. Believe it or not, these will not only make you laugh, they’ll also occasionally make you cry, or, in the case of BoJack Horseman, force you to enter a state of never-ending existentialism and make everything look drab, pointless, and devoid of meaning.

We’ve specifically picked out shows that, while often lacking in strong plots and sometimes feature characters haphazardly rendered onscreen for the sake of comedic payoff, are still poignant. These shows tap into a whirlwind of personal traumas Pixar films often tread, be it loneliness, isolation, finding a friend amidst a lonely world, and attempting to get better despite the odds. Some of these are unafraid to push the envelope when it comes to talking points, such as Big Mouth, which handles themes of growth, feminism, and sexuality with a razor-sharp voice.

Below are some of the best Netflix animated series you can find. They’re not all Netflix originals, though — some are just available on the platform as of this writing. What connects them, though, is that they evince sensibilities that are a far cry from the low-quality blather of cheap cartoons without any emotional bearings. That’s not to say those are bad, to be sure. It’s just that sometimes you need a gut-punch, and to see it come from drawings brought to life is truly endearing.