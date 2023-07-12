Just as we pointed out before, even if a company is technically the first to market innovative features and technology, a huge chunk of consumers won’t even consider it unless Apple eventually puts their signature spin on it. A great example would be the ubiquity of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds these days. If you don’t find the AirPods appealing, Montblanc’s MTB 03 is a premium option available right now.

To illustrate, Onkyo was the first out of the gate with W800BT, which debuted in 2015. However, it wasn’t until the first-generation AirPods came out that these types of audio products became mainstream. Presently, almost every consumer electronics brand offers TWS earbuds. Given Montblanc also sells headphones, the MTB 03’s release is not that surprising.

With a price tag of just under $400, buyers are likely to have high expectations from it. When it comes to acoustic reproduction, discerning listeners can easily determine quality by how the drivers are tuned. Therefore, Montblanc called on sound experts to create an exclusive sound signature which outputs via 7 mm beryllium drivers.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is included to help listeners enjoy immersive sessions. The MTB 03 boasts Bluetooth 5.2 multi-point connectivity with support for adaptive aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs. Meanwhile, built-in proximity sensors automatically pause and play audio when the earbuds are taken out and placed back in, respectively.

Design-wise, it only comes in black with the signature rounded white star emblem on the housing. A full charge provides five to six hours of playback and can recharge three times from the included charging clamshell case. “The Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones are our urban interpretation of the Sound of Comfort,” reads the product page.

Images courtesy of Montblanc