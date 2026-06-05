Ice packs have long been a quick, go-to remedy for swelling, headaches, backaches, or for cooling the body. But the icky feel they leave behind from condensation isn’t always comforting. Breeze 2.0 solves this problem through science and nature. Unlike those gel packs that need refrigeration, it relies on your body heat or room temperature to “freeze” and cool you down.

Instead, it features a Hi-Tech refrigerant that “freezes” at any temperature lower than 28 °C. It absorbs your body’s heat, which then melts the coolant. It takes about 110,000 Joules of heat energy to melt it. But during this process, it keeps your skin up to 15F / 8C cooler without leaving any wet feeling behind from condensation.

When it melts, simply dip it in a bucket of water to bring it to solid form. There’s no need for refrigeration or electrical power charging, which makes it sustainable and eco-friendly. It leaves a zero-carbon footprint and lasts for years with great care. Breeze 2.0, just like the original Breeze, functions the same way. It cools you down whenever you perspire.

Only this time, it comes in different elements to cater to different needs. There’s a Cool-Hat element that you put under a hat or cap to keep you feeling cool when you’re outdoors or doing anything active in the heat. Additionally, there’s the Head Band and the Headache Buster, which help ease headaches or neck strains (the latter also works as an eye mask), and the wrap holder, which you can use around your waist, thighs, or at the back of your head to get a good night’s sleep. Breeze 2.0 offers dry cooling in a portable, TSA-friendly design so you can bring it along in your travels.

Images courtesy of Flagship/Delivered, Inc.