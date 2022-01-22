To the rich looking to burn their money this early in 2022, Denis “The Yacht Mogul” Suka has something for you. The Norwegian Instagram influencer calls on Abbasli Design to present the Mogul 777. This concept is a lavish showcase of wealth packaged as a sleek superyacht. It flaunts everything you could want but can be customized for discerning owners.

As per the guy behind the Mogul 777, its name comes from its overall length at 77.7 meters (255 feet). With almost every naval architectural firm vying for the top spot when it comes to size, others prefer to go with amenities. The latter is exactly where this vessel stands out and it’s simply spectacular.

Come aboard and you will never want to step on dry land for a while. There is plenty of stuff to do across its multiple decks. This steel monohull superyacht uses an aluminum superstructure for its lightweight yet durable characteristics. The silhouette is also sporty to match its top cruising speed of 17 knots.

The Mogul 777 will have upscale accommodations to house up to 18 guests. There is a master suite and nine cabins to comfortably keep everyone happy during the trip out to sea. The owner’s deck features a helipad and a large swimming pool at the bow. Meanwhile, the aft has a fire pit for those chilly nights.

Another cool installation on the Mogul 777 is the aquarium embedded within the floor of the main deck. Its glass bottom gives people a view of the pool below, along with a waterfall system to create a jaw-dropping illusion. Finally, the beach club features a hydraulic swim platform and fold-out terraces.

Image courtesy of Abbasli Design/Denis Suka