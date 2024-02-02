By regularly covering unique announcements from shipbuilders. there are occasional concepts that border on the outrageous. Although most of these vessels seem impossible from an engineering standpoint, some are technically doable as long as cost is not an issue. MIGALOO is the latest firm to share its idea of what future superyachts might offer. Let’s take a tour of the M5.

Right off the bat, the Austrian yacht design studio emphasizes the customizability of this hull. It means clients have free reign over the layout, aesthetics, and amenities as long as it’s within reason and doesn’t compromise safety or performance.

We prefer to describe it as a hybrid, not because of its propulsion system, but courtesy of its capabilities. You see, should the owner feel the urge to explore what lies beneath the surface, the M5 can function as a submersible as well.

Pressure hulls strategically incorporated into the blueprints allow it to dive as deep as 250 meters and remain submerged for approximately four weeks, or until supplies last. Its air-independent propulsion (AIP) and diesel-electric generators can push it up to 20 knots on the surface and 12 knots while underwater.

MIGALOO is also taking into account the tenders to accompany the M5 during its journey. Among those proposed are custom 12.5-meter Compass enclosed limousines, 10.5-meter beach landing crafts, and 6.8-meter Pascoe jet drive RHIBs.

Meanwhile, the superyacht also holds two 17-meter submarines, another two submersibles, UUVs, and ROVs. Covering all bases, MIGALOO likewise confirms compatibility with helicopters, drones, and hot-air balloons. Of course, land-based travel is handled by two SUVs or pickup trucks.

We’re looking at a concept that’s pushing the boundaries of what an explorer yacht is all about. In fact, the M5 gives off some serious secret agent vibes. Data supplied by MIGALOO indicate an overall length of 165.8 meters with a 23-meter beam. They’re estimating a gross tonnage of 15,000 and are allocating the spaces for recreation, accommodations, and more.

Images courtesy of MIGALOO