Apple has been killing it with the latest MacBooks which likely prompted Microsoft to make substantial changes to its flagship hardware catalog. A few days ago, we finally caught a glimpse of what’s in store for Windows users in 2024. Alongside the 7th-generation Surface Laptop, there is also the new Surface Pro with an enhanced accessory.

From a design perspective, Microsoft has continuously refined the premium 2-in-1 with every iteration. Over the years, we’ve seen the form factor shift from chunky to slim and sleek. Of course, accounting for the size of its internal components, this is perhaps the thinnest we’re getting for now. Should you need an upgrade, this might be the best time to do so.

The Surface Pro is available in four colors: Platinum (silver), Dune (champagne gold), Sapphire (blue), and Black. Given there are several configurations available, here are the best specifications you can have it shipped with. The top-of-the-line setup includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor paired with a 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM and a removable 1 TB Gen 4 SSD.

Vibrant images and videos are displayed on a 120 Hz 13″ PixelSense Flow OLED panel with a 2880 x 1920 resolution. Microsoft maintains a 3:2 aspect ratio and covers it with Gorilla Glass 5 crystal for added protection. The Surface Pro measures 11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.37″ (L x W x D) and tips the scales at 1.9 lbs. Audio is supplied by 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

In addition to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, it’s equipped with two USB-C ports. Microsoft reveals the enclosure is fabricated with 72% recycled materials such as aluminum alloy and rare earth metals. The Surface Pro works best with the new Flex Keyboard, which boasts a precision haptic touchpad, ergonomic keys, and wireless connectivity.

